Cher Joins TikTok in Classic Cher Fashion

TikTok is gaining popularity by the day, and stars are cashing in on nostalgia to gain massive followings. The latest icon to get in on the video app is Cher, who joined with classic diva flair. In her first video, the "Believe" singer had a sense of humor about her level of fame, introducing herself in a number of ways over the course of several takes before wishing viewers a happy Pride month. And yes, there were several wig changes.

"Hi, it's me, the great and powerful Cher and I'm on TikTok," she said in the first take. "Hi, it's me, Cher, on TikTok," she quipped in the second. "Guess who I am, I'm on TikTok," she says in the third, leaving out her name entirely. She ends the video with the fourth take, saying "Hi, of course you know who I am. I was gonna introduce myself, but no. Happy Pride Month to everybody in the community that I love, and that means you." She's been on the app for less than a day and she's already amassed 431.7K followers.

Cher is definitely seen as an icon in the LGTBQIA community, and she recently told Variety that the mutual admiration began when she was young after she met a group of hairdressers in Palm Springs when she was 10 years old. "I thought, 'Why are these men so much more fun than the men I know?'" Cher said. "Because I only knew straight men from my father and his friends. They were always great but wouldn’t joke around as much. That’s when it first happened to me, when I was 10. It was kind of a love affair from then on."

Cher may be 75, but she isn't slowing down one bit, working on a memoir and a recently announced biopic from the producing team behind Mamma Mia!. "I know the people so I’m sure they’ll…listen to things I have to say," Cher told Variety. "But it doesn’t mean I’m going to get the final cut." As for who will portray the singer onscreen, Cher thinks an unknown is the best bet. "We were talking about it yesterday, and we’re just trying to think of [actors]," she said. "I said, 'I don’t think we know her yet."