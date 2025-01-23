Tom Selleck ‘Three Granddads and a Baby’ Movie Is Fake, Facebook Users Fooled by Bogus Poster

While Tom Selleck has yet to pick up a new role after Blue Bloods ended, don’t expect him to do another sequel to Three Men and a Baby, at least not yet. The actor starred in the 1987 Leonard Nimoy-directed comedy with Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson, as well as the 1990 sequel Three Men and a Little Lady, directed by Emile Ardolino. Now Facebook users are being fooled into thinking Three Granddads and a Baby is on the way.

A Facebook user shared a pretty believable Photoshopped poster of Selleck, Danson, and Guttenberg for a “new movie” in the beloved franchise. As per the apparent synopsis, “As their daughter’s career skyrockets, these granddads find themselves juggling diapers, bedtime tales, and all sorts of unexpected mishaps.” While they did claim that it was not real and just for “entertainment purposes only,” that didn’t stop people from still believing it or, at the very least, desperately wanting it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

( L-R) Steve Guttenberg, Tom Selleck and Ted Danson keep quiet as the baby sleeps in a scene from the movie “3 Men and a Baby” , circa 1987. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

“I definitely want to see this movie,” one user commented. “Saw the first one and loved it. These three actors are absolutely amazing.” Another one expressed, “I’ve seen the first two. This one should be hilarious. LOVE me some Tom Selleck,” while another suggested, “This would be a great movie for them before they consider retirement.”

Even though it is fake, it’s really not that bad of an idea and it’s clear that fans would love for there to be another movie. The original film centered on three bachelors who attempt to adapt their lives as fathers with the arrival of the love child of one of the men. The film was the biggest American box office hit of 1987, grossing $167 million in the United States and Canada and $240 million worldwide on a budget of $11 million to $15 million.

As for Selleck’s next role after Blue Bloods, that has yet to be determined. He is open to suggestions about a potential spinoff, which came after he was vocal about not wanting the CBS procedural to end. So it seems like he is not wanting to step away from acting for now. It’s quite possible he’s just waiting for the right follow-up to come along. Whether that will actually be a Three Men and a Baby sequel remains to be seen, but the concept is definitely intriguing.