Why Tom Selleck's Family Is Reportedly 'Concerned' About Him

Tom Selleck has had a hard time saying goodbye to Blue Bloods, and reportedly, his family is getting concerned about him. The actor has remained steady in the entertainment business for several decades now, after making it big with Magnum P.I. There have been retirement rumors swirling after the end of Blue Bloods and taking some time off at his ranch, but according to an article published in the Aug. 5, 2024 print edition of National Enquirer, Selleck isn't handling the new change of pace so well.

"Instead of enjoying his time off, he's working himself into a sweat doing repairs on the house, tending to the land, and pitching himself into all sorts of postures a guy his age and size shouldn't do," an insider claimed. "He should take it easy, but he won't. He's lifting and climbing and doing most, if not all, the fix-it jobs himself. He needs something to do, but many feel he's taking too many chances because when you to be his age, if you fall you break something," which could have "serious consequences."

(Photo: CBS)

Allegedly, Selleck's "family is concerned and even friends tell him he should get a hired hand, but Tom's stubborn and won't be talked down from the ladder." The actor has had his ranch for a long time, and there were previous rumors that he may lose it following Blue Bloods and had hoped to work enough to hold onto it, indicating he wasn't planning on stepping away from acting after the CBS procedural wrapped.

His family and friends' concern is not confirmed, and it should be noted that Tom Selleck doesn't have the best relationship with the National Enquirer. Via UPI, Selleck sued the magazine for $36 million in 1983, claiming he was libeled in three stories the previous year. He was seeking $5 million in general damages and $10 in punitive damages on each of the first two counts, and $1 million general and $5 million on the third count. Two years later, the Magnum P.I. star finally settled the suit, with the Enquirer publishing a statement retracting the stories.

For the most part, National Enquirer is just another gossip tabloid, and it can be either a hit or miss with their stories, so fans should take any information with a grain of salt. Considering Tom Selleck and the Enquirer have been at it before, there shouldn't be any need to worry. The 79-year-old actor still seems to be doing as well as ever.