Amanda Kloots 'Still Reeling' After Meeting Tom Selleck on 'The Talk'

Even celebrities like Amanda Kloots still get starstruck. As a co-host on The Talk, Kloots has been able to meet some pretty great guests, but no one has been able to steal her heart like one of the most recent guests. While promoting the final season of Blue Bloods and his new memoir, You Never Know, Selleck appeared on the talk show, and Kloots is still reeling from the encounter.

The TV personality took to Instagram to share a fun and sweet video of the two of them singing the "Goodnight" song from 1987's Three Men and a Baby. Starring Selleck, Ted Danson, and Steve Guttenberg, the trio sang the song to get baby Mary to sleep. In the caption, Kloots revealed how much the movie means to her and her entire family, noting that ever since they saw the movie in theaters when it released and the song "has been sang to every baby in our homes through the years."

Three Men and a Baby was the biggest movie in 1987 at the American box office and came in the midst of Tom Selleck's rising popularity as Thomas Magnum. Even after almost 40 years, it seems like that movie is still as big as ever and continues to be a lullaby in many households, including the Kloots family. And it's pretty great to see the two of them singing the song together. In addition, Amanda Kloots also couldn't help herself from bringing up the film during Selleck's appearance on The Talk, and while she was able to keep her composure on screen, just from the looks of the Instagram video, things were different off-screen, but for a good reason.

It's a good thing that Kloots met Selleck now because she will actually be appearing in the final batch of Blue Bloods episodes, airing this fall on CBS. As of now, it's unknown what her role will be, but it will be a bittersweet one. Not only will she be in one of the final episodes of the series that stars someone she's looked up to for years, but her late husband Nick Cordero appeared in a few episodes of the series in 2017 and 2018.

Knowing how much of an impact Three Men and a Baby had on Amanda Kloots and her family makes the meeting between her and Tom Selleck even better. Not to mention that she knew all of the words to the song, it just shows how much Selleck means to not only her but a lot of people.