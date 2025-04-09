Tons of Kids Are Watching Alec Baldwin’s 2017 Smash Hit Movie on Netflix This Week

Alec Baldwin is proving to be a boss on Netflix – or at least a smaller animated character voiced by him is.

DreamWorks Animations’ The Boss Baby is proving to be a big hit among Netflix’s youngest viewers, with the movie currently ranking No. 6 on Netflix Kids.

The film sits alongside other children’s favorites like Minions (No. 8), The Secret Life of Pets (No. 5), Matilda (No. 3), Despicable Me 4 (No. 2), and The Croods (No. 1).

The hit animated film, released in theaters in March 2017, sees the Hollywood star voicing Theodore Lindsay “Ted” Templeton Jr., an infant with the mind of an adult who is better known as The Boss Baby to his employees at Baby Corp. The Boss Baby voice cast also features Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Miles Bakshi, and Tobey Maguire.

Despite receiving a rotten score of 53% from critics and 51% from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, Boss Baby has otherwise been a massive success. The film grossed $528 million worldwide, making it the 13th high-grossing film out of DreamWorks Animations’ over 50-movie catalog, per data from The Numbers.

The film proved so successful that it went on to spawn an entire franchise, which now includes several films, series, and specials. Several of those titles – the Netflix original series The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib and The Boss Baby: Back in Business, as well as the 2022 Netflix original film The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus – are available to stream on Netflix alongside the original movie.

Baldwin fans looking to watch more of the actor’s work that doesn’t include him voicing a tiny tot have plenty of options on Netflix. The streamer is currently home to both The Good Shepherd (2006) and DreamWorks Animations’ Rise of the Guardians (2012). Baldwin also appeared in the fourth episode of Netflix’s Jerry Seinfeld talk show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which showed the two stars swapping tales of old Hollywood, open mic nights and more as they navigated the New York City streets in a 1970 Mercedes 280 SL.