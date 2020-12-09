'The Grinch' Musical: Matthew Morrison Hypes up Tonight's Show With In-Costume Shots

✖

The Grinch Musical, which stars Matthew Morrison in the titular role, is set to premiere on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. In advance of the premiere, Morrison shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the musical on Instagram. And his post will definitely get fans pumped up to watch the special.

Morrison shared several shots from the musical event. In all of the photos, the Glee alum can be seen decked out in green garb to portray the famous Christmas character. The photos even depict several scenes from the classic story that fans have come to love, including one in which those in Whoville are standing around a gorgeous Christmas tree. Morrison's series of photos also gave fans a look at his co-star Booboo Stewart, who stars as the Grinch's lovable dog and sidekick Max. The rest of the cast includes Denis O'Hare, who will portray an older Max, and Amelia Minto, who will play Cindy-Lou Who. Fans can catch all of the holiday fun when The Grinch Musical airs on NBC on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

It was originally announced in early November that Morrison would star in a live Grinch Musical for NBC. At the time, the actor announced the news via social media by posting a video from one of their rehearsals. Morrison remarked that he was excited to play "the dastardly but lovable" Grinch and also shared his praise for the cast and crew for putting all of their efforts into making the show special and safe for everyone amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life, we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on," he explained. "We're gonna have so much fun this holiday season. We all need some cheer, and I will see you on Dec. 9." Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs at NBC Entertainment, said about the special in a press release, "Dr. Seuss is an indelible part of all of our lives and we’re thrilled to bring a stage production of ‘The Grinch Musical!’ to our audience. This is a perfect addition to our annual holiday program traditions and a telecast the entire family will enjoy."