‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Movie Gets New Title

More news has arrived about the Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel movie.

At Paramount’s CinemaCon panel, the studio revealed the official title of the animated movie is The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender.

Details on the plot are currently unknown, but it seems safe to expect that the movie will take place in between Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel series The Legend of Korra.

Eric Nam will voice Aang in this new movie, replacing Zach Tyler Eisen from the original series. Dave Bautista will voice the film’s antagonist. Steven Yeun (of The Walking Dead fame) will voice one of the characters, as will Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, and Román Zaragoza.

This is the first of three Avatar: The Last Airbender spinoff movies in production. Lauren Montgomery, who previously worked on both ATLA and Korra, will direct all three films.

In addition, the franchise is currently working on a new sequel television series set after the events of Korra. The new show is titled Avatar: Seven Havens, and takes place in a world where the Avatar is no longer praised, but reviled. There will be 26 half-hour episodes of the new series.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will be released January 30, 2026.