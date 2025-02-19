‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Adds Major Stars to Its Cast

Charlie Cale will meet some fresh faces in Season 2 of Poker Face. The detective crime procedural, led by Natasha Lyonne and created, written, produced and directed by Knives Out filmmaker Rian Johnson, was an instant hit on Peacock when it launched in 2023. Today, Peacock announced that Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), John Cho (Star Trek), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Davionte “GaTa” Ganter (Dave), and Patti Harrison (I Think You Should Leave) have all joined as guest stars.

Poker Face garnered love from fans and critics alike for its Columbo-y inverted mystery format. Every episode begins with a flashback of someone committing a crime, then shifts to hours or days later where series protagonist Charlie Cale (Lyonne)—a smooth-talking casino bartender who can instantly tell when someone is lying—happens to turn up at the scene of the crime while on the run from her evil casino boss (Adrien Brody) and his henchman (Benjamin Bratt). Each week, Cale solves a murder, gets chased down, escapes, and does it all again the next time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

These five new stars join the already stacked season 2 cast of (deep breath here) Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani, John Mulaney, Margo Martindale, Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffmann, Sherry Cola, BJ Novak, Kevin Corrigan, Ben Marshall, Ego Nwodim, Kathrine Naducci, Corey Hawkins, Sam Richardson, Awkwafina, Simon Rex and Method Man. Get all that? Funnily enough, this is actually a downgrade; Poker Face season 1 had forty-one different celebrity guest stars.

Poker Face is one of Peacock’s biggest shows; it was renewed almost immediately after the first season’s premiere and was nominated for four Emmy Awards, winning one. Rian Johnson will return to direct some episodes, including the first of the season. Lyonne will direct the second and the last. There is currently no release date.