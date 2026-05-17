Major James Bond Casting Update Revealed — How Did Polymarket Bettors React?

There’s been a sizable update on the next James Bond movie.

As Polymarket bettors have already been making big wagers on who the next 007 will be (and when he’ll be cast), Amazon MGM Studios has officially began casting.

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“The search for the next James Bond is underway,” a Thursday studio statement read. “While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

This update comes as Polymarket’s June 30 deadline for the “Next James Bond actor” prediction market approaches. With our last update, most people still thought Amazon would not find the next leading super spy before then. But what about now?

Current James Bond Actor Odds on Polymarket

(Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

One might think this update would jolt the market a bit and cause more to think a casting was imminent. But Polymarket bettors disagree.

The “No Bond chosen” choice is still riding in the top spot, with a 75% rating.

There has been a small shakeup in the actors that are ranking, though. Callum Turner is back on top with 16% chance of snagging the role. Former frontrunner Jacob Elordi drops back to second with 6%. Tom Holland jumps up in the rankings with a 2% chance, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Harris Dickinson dropping back down.

While Turner has some momentum, most people agree that it’s farfetched that Amazon MGM Studios will cast the next 007 before July.

