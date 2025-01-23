Oscars Nominations 2025: Full List Revealed for Academy Awards

The 2025 Oscar nominations are in! After the Motion Picture Academy pushed back this year’s nominations twice due to the Los Angeles wildfires, actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater Thursday morning.
This year’s Oscars season had several frontrunners heading into Thursday’s nominations, including Netflix’s Spanish-language French Oscar entry Emilia Pérez, the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led stage-to-screen musical Wicked, and the papal thriller Conclave. All three films earned Best Picture nods alongside Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Leading this year’s nominees is Emilia Pérez with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 each, Conclave and A Complete Unknown with eight, Anora with six, and Dune: Part Two and The Substance with five. Meanwhile, Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón made Oscars history as the first openly transgender woman to be nominated in an acting category. She is up for Best Actress alongside Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).
Keep scrolling to see the full list of nominees for the 2025 Oscars (the list will be updated as the nominations are announced live). The list of winners will be revealed when the 97th Academy Awards broadcast live on Sunday, March 2 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and be hosted by Conan O’Brien.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best International Feature
Brazil, I’m Still Here
Denmark, The Girl With the Needle
France, Emilia Pérez
Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Latvia, Flow
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Hair and Makeup
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Original Song
“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez
“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Documentary Short
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Live Action Short
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent