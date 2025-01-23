Oscars Nominations 2025: Full List Revealed for Academy Awards

The 2025 Oscar nominations are in! After the Motion Picture Academy pushed back this year’s nominations twice due to the Los Angeles wildfires, actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater Thursday morning.

This year’s Oscars season had several frontrunners heading into Thursday’s nominations, including Netflix’s Spanish-language French Oscar entry Emilia Pérez, the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led stage-to-screen musical Wicked, and the papal thriller Conclave. All three films earned Best Picture nods alongside Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance.

Leading this year’s nominees is Emilia Pérez with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 each, Conclave and A Complete Unknown with eight, Anora with six, and Dune: Part Two and The Substance with five. Meanwhile, Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón made Oscars history as the first openly transgender woman to be nominated in an acting category. She is up for Best Actress alongside Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).

Keep scrolling to see the full list of nominees for the 2025 Oscars (the list will be updated as the nominations are announced live). The list of winners will be revealed when the 97th Academy Awards broadcast live on Sunday, March 2 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and be hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best International Feature

Brazil, I’m Still Here

Denmark, The Girl With the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia, Flow

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Hair and Makeup

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Original Song

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez

“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Live Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent