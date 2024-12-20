‘Dune: Prophecy’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Dune prequel series Dune: Prophecy is sticking around. TVLine reports that the HBO drama, set 10,000 years before the events of the films, has been renewed for a second season ahead of its Season 1 finale this Sunday. The series only premiered on Nov. 17 but has received mostly positive reviews. Deadline previously reported that the premiere episode brought in 1.2 million cross-platform U.S. viewers, growing another 75% the following day, with the total audience number rising to 2.1 million viewers, so the renewal is not so surprising.

“We are so thrilled and grateful for HBO’s support, for our partners at Legendary,” showrunner Alison Schapker said in a statement, “and most of all that we get to continue working with these extraordinary people in front of the camera and behind the camera, that we get to keep telling this story that we feel so deeply about — and that we get to continue building out our corner of the Dune universe.”

“Dune: Prophecy has captivated audiences around the globe thanks to the visionary leadership of showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, who will continue to guide this grand tale of truth and power,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Legendary and to our extraordinary cast and crew for their service to the Imperium. We’re excited to collaborate with this team again to see what they have in store.”

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

Dune: Prophecy focuses on the origins of powerful social, religious, and political force Bene Gesserit whose members possess superhuman powers and abilities. The series stars an ensemble cast that includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Chloe Lea, Chris Mason, Mark Strong, and Jade Anouka, among others.

The Dune franchise originated with the 1966 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, who released several books in the series. In 2021, the film Dune kicked off a new era for the franchise, with Dune: Part Two releasing earlier this year. Part of the cast of the Dune films include Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, and Christopher Walken.

As of now, information surrounding Season 2 of Dune: Prophecy has not been released, but it’s possible that the season finale could set up the second season. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens and be excited that more Dune: Prophecy is on the way.