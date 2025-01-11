‘SNL’ Books Timothée Chalamet as Host and Musical Guest in Wake of ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

For the first time ever, Timothée Chalamet is pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live, and he has Bob Dylan to thank. SNL has revealed that the actor will be hosting and serving as the musical guest on Jan. 25, just weeks after he portrayed the legendary singer-songwriter in the new biopic A Complete Unknown.

The news comes just days after Chalamet was at the Golden Globes after being nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, with the film also nabbing a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama. Edward Norton was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture.

This marks Chalamet’s third time hosting SNL and his first time as musical guest. His last time hosting was the Nov. 11, 2023 episode to promote Wonka, which was just after the actors’ strike came to an end. Considering Chalamet is not a professional singer, it should be entertaining to watch. He’s been getting much praise for his portrayal of Dylan, and while it is certainly tough to get it exactly accurate, it seems like he’s done a pretty good job.

Released in theaters on Dec. 26, A Complete Unknown is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald and follows Dylan through his earliest folk music success until his use of electric instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. The film also stars Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holdbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. On top of starring in the movie, Chalamet also serves as a producer.

SNL also revealed that comedian and actor Dave Chappelle will be hosting on Jan. 18 with musical guest GloRilla. While it doesn’t seem like much now, the series is still in its 50th season, meaning that there are bound to be many more surprises and cameos to come that will be unpredictable. Not to mention, SNL will be airing its much-anticipated 50th anniversary special on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Having Timothée Chalamet as both the host and musical guest will make for a fun episode, and it will be interesting to see how he’s able to pull it off. Fans will want to tune in on Saturday, Jan. 25, but the episode will also be streaming the following day on Peacock for anyone who missed it or wants to watch it again. His previous episodes are also streaming on Peacock.