Jennifer Lopez Reunites With ‘Maid in Manhattan’ Co-Star Ralph Fiennes

Maid in Manhattan 2 may be in the works after its on-screen couple’s recent reunion. Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes, who co-starred in the 2002 romantic comedy, recently gave longtime fans of the film their dream come true. The two dazzled at the Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards on Jan. 4 in Palms Springs. Fiennes presented Lopez with the night’s Legend and Groundbreakers award.

Fiennes, who played politician Chris Marshall opposite Lopez’s Marisa Ventura as a hotel maid in the film, first commended the Selena star’s “amazing skills” as he recalled making the film together. “But of course, to be a legend and a groundbreaker, it’s a matter of spirit. If you have the skills, their currency is lessened, unless there’s a strong spirit behind them. It’s the spirit which moves us and lifts us,” Fiennes said.

“I am the senator, if you didn’t know,” he added, referring to his role in the movie. “In my brief stint as a Republican senator, I wasn’t very convincing. I didn’t stand a chance, really. To be honest, her powerful energy just leaves the men sort of, well, they’re just left behind, and off she goes, she blasts away. Jennifer, obviously I’m talking about you, you’re incredible. Your wings are unstoppable.”

Lopez couldn’t hold back her tears as she accepted the award. She gave her co-star many thanks in a touching Instagram post, even wishful thinking for a sequel.

“I cannot thank you enough Ralph Fiennes for your beautiful words and for our little Maid in Manhattan reunion today. It was wonderful to see you. You brought tears to my eyes. (That’s why I was sniffling through my whole speech LOL) I love you. Thank you so much…working with you was one of the great highlights of my career so far. I say so far because I hope I get to do it again someday soon for Maid in Manhattan 2…You never know…🤍✨” she wrote.