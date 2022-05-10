'Scream' Stars Officially Returning for New Sequel

✖

A number of the stars from Scream (2021) are officially returning for a new sequel. Deadline reports that Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jenna Ortega (Tara), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), and Mason Gooding (Chad) will all return for Scream 6. The film is set to begin filming this summer and is currently scheduled to debut in theatres on March 31, 2023.

The new movie will be directed by the filmmaking team Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — who also helmed Scream 5 — from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. "We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family," Paramount and Spyglass said in a joint statement on the sequel news. Radio Silence added, "Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage Wes [Craven] and Kevin [Williamson] so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we're so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life."

The new Scream film officially opened in theaters on Jan. 12, and brought back original franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. In the film, Woodsboro teen Tara (Ortega) is stalked and attacked by Ghostface. This becomes jus the first in a new string of bloody crimes committed by the iconic horror character. Dewey (Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, contacts Sidney (Campbell) and Gail (Cox) — now his ex-wife — to let them know what's happening.

The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who've withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface's murder sprees. In addition to Campbell, Cox, and Arquette, Roger L. Jackson returns as the voice of Ghostface, and Marley Shelton reprises her role as Judy Hicks from Scream 4. Newcomers this time around include Barrera, Ortega, Gooding, Brown, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner.

The new Scream has been a hit with fans and critics alike, earning more than $100 million at the global box office, and nabbing a 78% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "The fifth Scream finds the franchise working harder than ever to maintain its meta edge -- and succeeding surprisingly often," reads the RT Critics Consensus. The Audience rating lands at 82% Fresh, and adds, "Scream 2022 definitely isn't shy about calling back to the franchise's past, but it's still fun and scary in its own unique way." The newest Scream film is currently available to stream on Paramount+. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of the streaming service can do so by clicking here.