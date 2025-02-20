One of the Biggest Movies of the Year Gets Streaming Date

Fans of Wicked will soon be dancing through life at home. The blockbuster adaptation of the 2003 hit musical, Wicked: Part I, will come to Peacock on March 21. The singalong version will also be streaming on the same day, along with special bonus content. Jon M. Chu (In The Heights) directed the adaptation, which covers the first half of the musical and is a story about “what really happened” before the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

The film stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, two characters who form an unlikely friendship. Their relationship is later strained after meeting the evil Wizard of Oz. Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, Ethan Slater and Michelle Yeoh also star in the adaptation. The film made over $700 million at the worldwide box office according to Box Office Mojo, and picked up 10 Oscar nominations at this year’s Academy Awards—including two for the acting performances of Grande and Erivo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Special features available for the Peacock streaming release include “Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked,” which is a set of interviews with the cast and some of the cast’s personal footage from on-set, “Making Wicked,” a behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s productions, multiple interviews with director Jon M. Chu, and several deleted scenes.

The big-screen adaptation of the second half of the musical, now titled Wicked: For Good, will release on November 21, 2025.