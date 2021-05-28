Miranda Cosgrove Pays Tribute to 'School of Rock' Co-Star Kevin Clark Following His Sudden Death

✖

iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove joined other School of Rock alums in paying tribute to Kevin Clark, who died in Chicago Wednesday in an accident while riding his bicycle. Clark, who played drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" in the Richard Linklater movie, was 32. Cosgrove, 28, starred as band manager Summer "Tinkerbell" Hathaway in the hit musical comedy.

"Stunned and saddened by this news today," Cosgrove wrote on Wednesday. "The world lost an amazing soul. I’ll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I’ll never forget all the memories. You’ll always be missed, Kevin." She included several candid photos from the 2003 School of Rock premiere with Clark, Jack Black, and other actors in the film. Black commented on Cosgrove's post, adding three blue heart emojis.

Black shared his own statement on Wednesday, including a photo from the School of Rock set and a more recent picture he took with Clark. "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken," Black wrote. "Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community." In School of Rock, Black starred as Dewey Finn, a guitarist who becomes a substitute teacher and teaches his students the power of music. The film inspired a Broadway musical and a Nickelodeon series that aired from 2016 to 2018.

Clark was struck and killed at a dangerous intersection on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday morning, around 1:20 a.m., Chicago police said, reports the Chicago Sun-Times. He was struck by a Hyundai Sonata and found on Logan Boulevard. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. The driver of the Hyundai was a 20-year-old woman who has several citations, police said.

Clark only appeared in School of Rock but was beloved in Chicago as a musician and a music teacher for children. He recently formed a new band that had just played their first show days before his death. "He told his bandmates just yesterday: You know, this is finally the life I want to live. And we’re going to make it. You’re my musical family — my family — and we’re all going to make it," his mother, Allison Clark, told the Sun-Times.

The intersection where Clark was killed is "notoriously unsafe and hazardous," the Active Transportation Alliance said in the wake of his death, reports the Sun-Times. A witness and the driver said Clark ran a red light before he was hit, according to the crash report. The crash is still under investigation. Meanwhile, the ATA is renewing calls to get the intersection fixed. "It was very clear that people in the neighborhood all were very familiar with this intersection being notoriously unsafe and hazardous," ATA managing director Jim Merrell told the Sun-Times. "We heard a lot of comments saying that it didn’t matter how people were passing through the intersection, it feels unsafe and uncomfortable for all users of the roadway."