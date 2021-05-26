'School of Rock' Star Kevin Clark Dead at 32
Kevin Clark, who starred in the hit 2003 film School of Rock, died in Chicago on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. He was 32 years old. Clark, a professional drummer, was riding his bike on the Northwest side of Chicago when he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata, police said. Clark was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. local time.
Clark played the role of Freddy "Spazzy" McGee in School of Rock, which was a commercial and critical success. The movie also stars Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Mike White and Sarah Silverman. This story is developing.