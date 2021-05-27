'School of Rock': Jack Black Speaks out on Co-Star Kevin Clark's Death

✖

Kevin Clark, one of the stars of Richard Linklater's hit 2003 film School of Rock, died in Chicago on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. He was 32 years old. According to police, Clark was riding his bike on the Northwest side of Chicago when he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata. Clark was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. local time. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman, was not injured but was issued citations, police said to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Jack Black took to Instagram to share his grief over the untimely death of his young costar. "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

Clark was a professional drummer and played in several Chicago-area bands, including Jessie Bess and the Intentions, which had its first live show on Saturday. Clark's mother, Allison Clark said that her son "was a raw talent. He's got a heart of gold." Clark started playing drums at the age of 3, and Allison said he began by "hitting pots and pans in the basement."

Clark, who played Freddie McGee in School of Rock, reunited with Black in 2018 on the Chicago stop of his Tenacious D tour. The School of Rock cast remained close over the years, meeting up for reunions whenever possible. iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove played Summer in School of Rock, and she said in a 2017 interview with Yahoo! that they had all reunited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the film. "We actually had a 10-year reunion not too long ago, and it was really fun getting to see everybody again. We’ve all grown up so much. It’s kind of crazy, because I made so many friends on the movie and I think we were all nine or 10, and now we’re all 24 or so. It was really fun getting to see everybody again."