FKA twigs Says Shia LaBeouf Bragged About Shooting Stray Dogs in New Interview Detailing His Alleged Abuse

FKA twigs is coming forward about her abusive relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf. In an interview with Elle, the British singer is sharing horrifying moments of his alleged abuse, including the time he told her he would shoot start dogs to get into character for his role in 2020s The Tax Collector. When she confronted him about it, he continued to abuse her verbally and physically.

"I said to him, 'That's really bad. Why are you doing that?' And he was like, 'Because I take my art seriously. You're not supporting me in my art. This is what I do. It's different from singing. I don't just get up on a stage and do a few moves. I'm in the character,'" she described in the interview. "He made me feel bad, like I didn't understand what it was like to be an actor or to do this...Method [acting technique]."

Recalling a number of occasions where he would physically abuse her, she did detail the time he went manic behind the wheel of a car while she was in the passenger seat, admitting she was bracing for impact. "I was thinking to myself, 'I wonder what would happen to my body... if [we] smashed into a wall at 80 miles per hour?' I looked for the airbag and I couldn't see the airbag sign, so I was thinking, 'If he doesn't have an airbag, will this car crush my sternum?'" she questioned. The incident followed their time at a hotel where he threw her to the ground outside of their hotel, where the night before she said, "If you don't stop, you are going to lose me." He demanded that she profess her love for him in the car while would swerve into traffic at an alarming speed.

Twigs detailed a number of instances that left her frightened, even admitting that he knowingly gave her an STD. When she started showing signs, she confronted him about it and he admitted that he tried hiding his signs with makeup. Calling out members of his team for knowing the kind of abuse he put her and others through, she said when she would talk to them about it, she essentially was shunned. "There [were] people who have worked with Shia that I openly spoke to about the abuse that I was going through. The reaction that I got [from his team] was pretty much, 'Okay. Well, it's Sundance'."