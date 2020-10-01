✖

Actor Shia LaBeouf was charged with two misdemeanors for an alleged assault in Los Angeles back in June. The former Transformers actor was charged with battery and petty theft, law enforcement sources told TMZ. LaBeouf previously had run-ins with the law in 2014 and 2017. He has not commented on the new charges.

The 34-year-old actor got involved in a physical altercation with a man in June. It is not clear what started the fight and where it happened, but sources told TMZ LaBeouf left the scene with the man's hat. LaBeouf and the alleged victim were not injured in the fight. The man filed a police report and police determined LaBeouf was the aggressor following an investigation. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Attorney filed the two misdemeanor charges.

The Even Stevens star was previously arrested in 2014 when he caused a scene at New York City's Studio 54. He was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal trespass. LaBeouf agreed to seek treatment for alcoholism and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, reports Us Weekly. Prosecutors dropped the other charges.

In 2017, LaBeouf was arrested again, this time in Savannah, Georgia. He was caught on video cursing officers when he was arrested. He was charged with public intoxication, obstruction of justice, and disorderly conduct. The case ended when he agreed to plead no contest to disorderly conduct. He was found guilty of obstruction of justice, sentenced to one year of probation, and faced a $1,000 fine. He was also told to attend therapy sessions for anger management and substance abuse.

Following the Georgia arrest, LaBeouf issued an apology to his fans for his behavior on Twitter. “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst," the actor wrote in part. "It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."

LaBeouf has continued acting, appearing in two films released this year, The Tax Collector and Pieces of a Woman. The latter film features Vanessa Kirby and was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival last month. LaBeouf also wrote and starred in Honey Boy, which was inspired by his relationship with his father.