Shia Labeouf: 'Honey Boy' Director Publicly Supports FKA Twigs Over Abuse Allegations

Alma Har'el, who directed Shia LaBeouf in Honey Boy, voiced public support for singer FKA Twigs, who accused LaBeouf of sexual battery and assault during their relationship. Twigs, who also appeared in Honey Boy, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in Los Angeles Superior Court last week and included allegations from another of LaBeouf's ex-girlfriends, Karolyn Pho, in the lawsuit. In a statement to Variety, Har'el said LaBeouf's recovery from past traumas and substance abuse is no excuse for abusive behavior.

“I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs’ courage and resilience," Har'el wrote. "Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity. I’m sending my love to her, Karolyn Pho, all victims of domestic violence, and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse." She later noted that she is "painfully aware" of her "past investment" in LaBeouf's recovery from childhood trauma, substance abuse and struggles with mental illness. "I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence," Har'el wrote.

"I’m grateful that survivors of childhood trauma have seen some aspects of themselves in Honey Boy and might feel less alone in their pain," Har'el continued. "I hope that they don’t take these events as a discouraging moment in their own recovery." In the end, Har'el said she plans to donate to FreeFrom, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and Sistah Space in Twigs and Pho's names.

In her lawsuit, Twigs accused LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress. She claimed he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. The singer also detailed an alleged incident after Valentine's Day 2019, when LaBeouf recklessly drove their car and threatened to crash the vehicle if Twigs did not say she loved him. After they pulled over to a gas station, LaBeouf allegedly assaulted her. She accused LaBeouf of waking her up one night and choking her.

In response to the allegations, LaBeouf told the New York Times some were "not true." However, he said he owed Pho and Twigs "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability those things [he has] done." He continued, "I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."

Over the weekend, singer-songwriter Sia also claimed she was "hurt emotionally" by LaBeouf. The actor is "a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single," Sia claimed on Twitter. "I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself - stay safe, stay away."