Jessica Biel Has Fun Response to Claim She Can't Be Believable in This Film Genre

Three years ago, one Twitter user made a joke about Jessica Biel, and The Sinner star finally responded in good jest. On Thursday, Biel joked that she was "born for wifi" because Twitter user Brandy Jensen joked that Biel could not be believably cast in a period movie. However, the 7th Heaven actress was in a period drama, starring in the 2006 movie The Illusionist.

"Some people just can’t be believably cast in a period piece like sorry Jessica Biel you have a face that knows about text messaging," Jensen wrote back in August 2018. Somehow, Biel came across the tweet on Thursday. She retweeted it on Twitter, adding a photo of herself in The Illusionist next to a still from Cellular (2004). "Born for wifi," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji. Biel also shared the joke on Instagram and Jensen noticed. "LMFAO," Jensen wrote alongside a screenshot of Biel's Instagram post.

Many of Biel's fans disagreed with Jensen's joke. "What!? I have to disagree with the lady," one person wrote. "Disagree! You are perfect for these period movies," another wrote. "For the record, I wholeheartedly disagree. Your face is stunning in any period," another commented. "In all fairness, if it ain’t Kate Winslet or Kierra Knightly I’m not buying it. I remember thinking the same thing about many actresses," another wrote, agreeing with Jensen.

Biel, 39, and Justin Timberlake, 39, welcomed their second baby, son Phineas, last year, although Timberlake waited until January to confirm the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The couple, who married in 2012, are also parents to son Silas, 6. Biel stopped by Ellen herself in April to share updates on parenting. She called the experience of having children a "wild, crazy, fun ride."

"A very wise friend of mine said, 'One is a lot, and two is a thousand,'" she told DeGeneres. "That is exactly the way it feels. You're like, man-on-man defense, one person's here, the other person is over here." She later added that it was "so cute" to see their sons together "because they both tyhink the other one is hilarious."

Biel doesn't have any acting projects lined up, but she is an executive producer on the Freeform series Cruel Summer. She only appeared in the first season of The Sinner but remains an executive producer on the series. Season 4 is now in development, with Bill Pullman returning as Det. Harry Ambrose.