Justin Timberlake Celebrates 'Favorite Person' Jessica Biel on Her 39th Birthday With String of Goofy Photos

Justin Timberlake is gushing over his wife Jessica Biel in a new post to celebrate her 39th birthday and fans are loving it. In the string of hilarious photos the singer posted to his social media account, he shared a lengthy caption that says it all. Noting she's his favorite person, he added how "lucky" he is to learn and grow with her.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world... the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is. I'm lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with [cake emoji]!!!!" he wrote. "Here's to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid's toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly... I [red heart emoji] U with all that I know."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

Their fans flooded the comment section with happy birthday wishes themselves as they applauded the singer for his sweet and sentimental post. "Happy birthday mama Timberlake! We love you and you deserve the world," one person wrote, while someone else said, "YOU GUYS." Someone did relay their support for Timberlake, following the scandal he found himself in 2018. "WE LOVE YOU JT [three heart emojis] AND SUPPORT YOU NO MATTER WHAT HB JESSICA."

Fans will remember, Timberlake, got a little close and a little cozy with his former co-star Alisha Wainwright when the two worked on the film Palmer together. The actors were out in New Orleans with other cast and crew members when a video and photos were taken of Timberlake holding hands with Wainwright, and he admitted it was a "strong lapse in judgment." After addressing the topic head-on via his social media, he continued to talk about it in interviews after saying he was just focusing on doing his best.

"I don't have any secret for growing up except to continue to try to do my best," Timberlake said at the time to the Daily Mail. He added, "There's always something to learn, and you have to realize that you have a footprint and you can't go back and erase it. But you can improve the next path, and that's all you can really do." Timberlake and Biel has been married to the actress for eight years and they share their son Silas together. After the scandal, Timberlake admitted to his wrongdoings and has been gushing over his wife ever since.