Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Confirm Birth of Second Child, Reveal Name

Justin Timberlake finally confirmed that he and Jessica Biel welcomed a second child last year. During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, set to air on Monday, Timberlake said the couple is "thrilled and couldn't be happier" about their new baby. The newborn's name is Phineas and joins son Silas, 5.

"He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping," Timberlake said in a clip DeGeneres' team shared on Sunday night. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful." DeGeneres was one of the few people outside of Biel and Timberlake's family who knew Biel was pregnant again, reports PEOPLE. "I think we were FaceTiming and you said, 'Hey, you want to know a secret?' and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach," DeGeneres told Timberlake. "You were like, 'I'm having another baby!'"

.@JTimberlake told me the name of his new baby! Don’t miss the full interview on my show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/grBQ9sls0S — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2021

Timberlake jokingly told DeGegenres it is "a lot of fun" to be a dad to two children instead of one. "I guess the saying goes go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly," he said. "It's great. Silas is super excited." Speaking of Silas he is "very much liking" being a big brother, Timberlake told DeGeneres. "Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we'll see what happens."

Biel reportedly welcomed Phineas back in July, The Daily Mail reported at the time. The couple never publicly commented on Biel's pregnancy and the only confirmation that they even welcomed a second child came from their friends. Singer Brian McKnight told HollywoodLife two weeks after the news broke that Biel and Timberlake have a "new baby" and suggested their newborn would inspire Timberlake's next album. Timberlake's former *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass told Entertainment Tonight in September the new baby is "cute of course." Timberlake "would kill me" if he revealed Phineas' name, Bass said at the time.

Timberlake and Biel's baby comes after the couple was rocked by a scandal in November 2019. While filming Palmer in New Orleans, Timberlake was photographed getting cozy with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake later issued a public apology, revealing he was drinking the night the photos were taken. Palmer is set for release on Jan. 29 on Apple TV+ and marks Timberlake's first live-action acting role since 2017.

The baby news also comes ahead of Timberlake's scheduled appearance during Celebrating America, a primetime special airing Wednesday, following President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Timberlake will debut his new song "Better Days" during the special. He wrote the song with R&B singer Ant Clemons and finished recording the final vocals on election night.