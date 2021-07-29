'Jackass Forever' Features Cameo From Current Olympian

✖

Jackass Forever will hit theatres on October 22 and will feature an Olympic star. Danielle O'Toole, who is a pitcher for Team Mexico, will appear in the new movie. In the trailer, O'Toole is seen taking part in a "cup check" challenge. The University of Arizona All-American reacted to being in Jackass Forever on Twitter.

"This was one of the coolest things I've ever done," O'Toole wrote, per ESPN. "Thank you guys for letting me come out and celebrate the CUP CHECK anniversary in a big way." O'Toole started her international career as a member of Team USA. She won a gold medal at the 2018 world championships before joining Team Mexico in 2019 after Cat Osterman and Monica Abbot returned to pitch for the squad.

During the Tokyo Olympics, O'Toole pitched 17 innings and allowed three runs, 13 hits and two walks for a 1.23 ERA. Mexico placed fourth after losing to Canada in the Bronze medal game 3-2 earlier this week. After making her Olympic debut, O'Toole talked to SB Nation about how she is excited to be competing in a huge event.

“First inning I was so nervous but that’s how I always am. As soon as I got that first out it was back to normal,” she said via text. “I think as a team we bounced back and in a big way. For us to get 2 runs off one of the best to ever do it (Yukiko Ueno) is pretty cool. It’s an unfortunate loss, but just makes us better. It was fun with (Brittany) Cervantes behind the plate today. And I know that our performance today made our country and our families proud. The first time ever for Mexico (softball in the Olympics). Personally, I was in the zone today and I attribute that to my preparation and where I come from."

Jackass Forever is the fourth main film of the Jackass franchise. The movie features Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O Chris Pontius and Jason "Wee Man" Acuna. This will be the first movie without Ryan Dunn who died in 2011. This film will also miss Bam Margera as he was fired from production in February.