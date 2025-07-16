‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ Officially Announced

In news surprising absolutely no one, the Walt Disney company announced today that a sequel to this year’s live-action Lilo & Stitch is on the way.

The live-action update of Disney’s 2002 animated classic has pulled in $923 million so far at the box office, making a sequel all but inevitable. It’s the second-highest grossing movie of the year behind only A Minecraft Movie, which hit just over $950M at the box office.

There is currently no word on whether Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Chris Sanders (Stitch) or director Dean Fleischer Camp are returning for a sequel.

Sanders voiced Stitch in both the 2002 film and the 2025 remake, so it would be a major shock if Disney didn’t bring him back for the next one.

A sequel announcement video posted by Disney shows Stitch driving around the Disney Burbank lot enacting his usual brand of mayhem as he does donuts in a tiny car and rather generally causes chaos.

The latest movie is huge on Disney+, too: according to Deadline, the Lilo & Stitch franchise has now clocked over half a billion hours streamed on the service. As a whole, the franchise made over $2.5 billion for Disney.

There is currently no release date for the Lilo & Stitch sequel.