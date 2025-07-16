‘Legend of Zelda’ Movie Reveals Who’s Playing Link and Zelda

Nintendo has found their live-action Link and Zelda.

Earlier today, legendary Nintendo figure Shigeru Miyamoto—who created Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Star Fox, Pikmin, and several more of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises—announced the casting for the live-action Zelda movie on Twitter/X.

“This is Miyamoto,” the tweet began. “I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.”

A follow-up tweet announced the movie will now release on May 7, 2027. Previously, Nintendo announced in March that the movie would release on March 26, meaning the movie has been slightly delayed.

The Legend of Zelda movie is being co-developed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures, who will distribute the movie worldwide. (It’s a bit of a funny move, given that Nintendo and Sony have been at odds for years in the gaming industry.)

Wes Ball, who most recently directed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes last year, will direct the film. Avi Arad, founder and former CEO of Marvel Studios, will produce the film alongside Miyamoto.

Both the actors chosen for Link and Zelda do not have many professional credits to their name, although there are a few.

Ainsworth got his start in a stage production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, before appearing in Netflix’s 2020 horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor as Miles. In 2022, he voiced the title character in Disney’s live-action Pinocchio. Earlier this year, he starred in comedy-drama Everything’s Going to be Great alongside Allison Janney and Bryan Cranston.

Bo Bragason is mostly known for her roles across the pond, where she starred in the BBC One series Three Girls and The Jetty, from 2017 and 2024 respectively. Zelda won’t be her first foray into video game movies, however; in 2016, she starred in Kingsglaive, the prequel film to Final Fantasy XV. Most recently, she starred in 2024’s horror-comedy The Radleys and will soon appear in BBC One’s historical drama King and Conqueror based around the life of William the Conqueror.