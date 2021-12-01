Original ‘Home Alone’ House Is Available on Airbnb

Home Alone fans are getting a big present this holiday season, as the house from the original movie is now available to rent on Airbnb. According to a report from the Today show, the Chicago-area home of the fictional McCallister family can be booked for just $25 (plus taxes and fees), but not quite yet. Booking for the house will begin on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. CT, for a stay on Dec. 12. Notably, the stay is hosted by Home Alone actor Devin Ratray, who plays Buzz McCallister in the franchise.

Buzz is the older brother of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), who is left home alone when his family vacations to Paris for the holidays. In the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Keven winds up taking a plane to The Big Apple, while his family heads to rainy Florida for Christmas. “You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” Ratray said as Buzz in a press release about the Airbnb rental, “but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Airbnb/status/1466029416639713287?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The promotion is tied to the recent release of Home Sweet Home Alone, the newest film in the series which is only available to stream on Disney+. In it, Ratray reprises his role as Buzz, now a police officer who gets called to the home of a young boy named Max (Archie Yates) who was accidentally left home alone when his family flew to Japan for the holidays. Over the years, there have been five Home Alone films, with the current reboot on Disney+, Home Sweet Home Alone, being the sixth title.

After the first one, director Chris Columbus came back for the 1992 Hughes-scripted sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Then, in 1997, Raja Gosnell directed Home Alone 3, also written by Hughes. Five years later, in 2002, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House was released. It would be another decade before the fifth film, 2012’s Home Alone: The Holiday Heist would debut.

The first two Home Alone movies are credited as catapulting Macaulay Culkin to his status as one of the most recognizable child actors of all time. He would later go on to appear in big hit films such as My Girl, The Good Son, and Richie Rich. Home Sweet Home Alone debut Nov. 12 and is currently available to stream only on Disney+.