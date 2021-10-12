‘Home Sweet Home Alone’: ‘Home Alone’ Revival Trailer Revealed

The first Home Sweet Home Alone trailer has arrived, and the Home Alone revival movie looks to be a lot of fun for the whole family! In the film, Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory) plays Max Mercer, “a 10-year-old boy who is grounded and left home alone for the holidays when his family goes on a trip to Japan.” However, “he must work to defend his home from a married couple (played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) who [arrive] there to steal a priceless heirloom.”

The trailer reveals many similarities to the original film, such as Max putting together some hilarious traps for the would-be thieves, such as a gub that shoots billiard balls, and a make-shift slingshot that max uses to launch a bag of sugar directly at Delaney’s character. There is also something with lighter fluid, which can’t possibly end well, and a driveway soaked in water which presents challenging terrain for the dimwitted burglars. One very crucial scene in the trailer reveals actor Devin Ratray is reprising his role as Buzz McCallister from the first two Home Alone films, and he’s apparently the cop called to Max’s residence, presumably after Max’s mom phones the police about her son being left home alone.

In one month, holiday hijinks arrive with the premiere of #HomeSweetHomeAlone, a Disney+ Original Movie. 🎄 Start streaming Disney+ Day, November 12 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/bzkLWrxWTE — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) October 12, 2021

In addition to the aforementioned stars, Home Sweet Home Alone also stars Aisling Bea (Living with Yourself), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Tim Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes (Crashing), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), Andrew Daly (Eastbound and Down), and Chris Parnell (Grown-ish). The Home Alone reboot is written by SNL cast member Mikey Day and SNL writer Streeter Seidell. The script is based on the original 1990 film, which was written by John Hughes.

Over the years, there have been five Home Alone films, with the forthcoming reboot movie making number 6. After the first one, director Chris Columbus came back for the 1992 Hughes-scripted sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Then, in 1997, Raja Gosnell directed Home Alone 3, also written by Hughes. Five years later, in 2002, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House was released. It would be another decade before the fifth film, 2012’s Home Alone: The Holiday Heist would debut.

The first two Home Alone movies are credited as catapulting Macaulay Culkin to his status as one of the most recognizable child actors of all time. He would later go on to appear in big hit films such as My Girl, The Good Son, and Richie Rich. Reportedly, Culkin, will have a featured cameo in Home Sweet Home Alone, but he does not turn up in the new trailer. Home Sweet Home Alone will debut Nov. 12, only on Disney+.