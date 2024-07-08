Emma Roberts Addresses 'Madame Web' Box Office Flop

Emma Roberts is not letting bad press get to her. In a new Variety interview, the accomplished actress and movie/TV producer opened up about her career — including her newest movie, Space Cadet — and, during the conversion, she addressed the recent Marvel Comics movie Madame Web, which is considered to be one of 2024's biggest box office flops.

In Madame Web, Roberts portrays Mary Parker, the mother of Peter Parker, who grows up to be Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider. The film tells the origin story of Cassie Webb (Dakota Johnson), who is forced to confront her past "while trying to save three young women (Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor) from Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), who wants to kill them before they become Spider-Women in the future and kill him."

(Photo: Emma Roberts at the world premiere of "Madame Web" held at Regency Village Theatre on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) - Michael Buckner)

Speaking about the film's lack of success, Roberts said, "Things work; things don't work. Everyone likes to act like they can predict if they're going to work or they're not. And the truth is, you can't. Things do badly, and then they blow up later on TikTok. Things do well, but then you watch them, and you're like, 'This did well?' There is no secret. It's about doing something goodish and it hitting at the right time. Everything else is like a wish and a prayer."

"I'm not intimidated by failure, and I'm not intimidated by people having negative thoughts about something," the American Horror Story actress added, then confessing, "I personally really loved Madame Web. I really enjoyed the movie. I thought everyone in it was great. The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think did an amazing job. She's the reason I wanted to do that movie."

Finally, Roberts offered her take on what she believes doomed the film to its fate. "If it wasn't for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would've been different," she said. "And that's what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I've done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now."

Roberts' new movie, Space Cadet, is now streaming on Prime Video, and Madame Wed is available to watch on Netflix.