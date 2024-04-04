Emma Roberts Dishes on Kissing Kim Kardashian on 'American Horror Story'

Emma Roberts is opening up about her steamy kiss with Kim Kardashian on American Horror Story: Delicate. As Ryan Murphy's hit horror anthology series returned to FX on Wednesday, the actress spilled all about that buzzed about moment during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The current season of AHS is based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition and centers around Roberts' Anna Victoria Alcott, an actress who finds herself in contention for an Oscar while also dealing with fertility issues. Kardashian stars as Siobhan Corbyn, Anna's publicist who has plenty of secrets of her own. A trailer for the second half of the season not only showed Kardashian slapping Roberts, but their two characters sharing a kiss, something Roberts joked was "kind of like another day at the office."

"It's kind of like another day at the office, but my sister was like, 'No it's not. You kissed Kim Kardashian and didn't tell me,'" Robert said when asked about the moment, with Fallon chiming in, "You can't just kiss Kim Kardashian and not tell everybody." While Roberts initially thought the moment was nothing special, she admitted that after watching the scene, her opinion changed.

"I know, but we do it, you forget about it and then seeing it, it looked so intense. But meanwhile we were laughing because we kissed, and they said cut, and Kim looked at me and started laughing," she said. "I was like what and I just had her gloss all over my face. And so we had to do major cleanup in between every take because she has the most perfect glossed lips, obviously, and it was everywhere."

Along with Roberts and Kardashian, Delicate, the show's 12th season, stars series staples Denis O'Hare, Dominic Burgess, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman. Newcomers include Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Cara Delevingne, Julie White, and Maaz Ali. The season has been met with mostly positive reviews, currently holding a 70% audience score and a 77% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. A critics consensus reads, "American Horror Story reins in its Grand Guignol excess for a softer touch in Delicate, refreshing the series' formula with a slow-burn chiller about the anxieties of pregnancy." New episodes of American Horror Story: Delicate air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.