3 Best Movies Tubi Just Added for July 2025

Don’t sleep on Tubi. The free, ad-supported streaming service has one of the biggest collections of movies of any streamer, not just free ones.

The service has thousands and thousands of movies, with more added every day. Since there’s so many to choose from, it can be hard to know what’s worth watching. Here are three movies to check out on Tubi that were just added for July.

Under the Silver Lake

You’ve never seen Andrew Garfield like this. The British actor followed up his time as Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man movies with a neo-noir thriller so strange it almost feels too hard to describe. Garfield plays a young man named Sam, a total prick who’d rather sleep with multiple women while reading up on various conspiracy theories than get a job or pay his long-overdue rent. After his neighbor (Riley Keough) mysteriously disappears, he resolves to find her—only to be sucked into a conspiracy more dangerous and surreal than anything he’d ever read about before.

The Running Man

With this Stephen King novel set to receive a new adaptation by Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright later this year, why not check out the original? Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this dystopian action flick from 1987, where the United States has morphed into a dictatorship run by the police. The most popular show on television, The Running Man, is a show where jailed criminals (“runners”) can earn their freedom by eluding trained killers (“stalkers”) for 30 days.

RoboCop

Speaking of movies about dystopian police states, Paul Verhoeven’s classic sci-fi action drama from 1987 is also streaming on Tubi this month. Police officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) is murdered on the job, only to be revived by a megacorporation as a cyborg cop programmed to follow all orders. But there is still some degree of humanity remaining in the titular robot, and the evil corporation responsible for bringing him back isn’t too happy about it.