'Back to the Future Part II' Has Been Edited on Netflix, and Fans Are Outraged
Back to the Future Part II is on Netflix — sort of. The classic sci-fi adventure movie has been edited for the streaming platform and fans are not pleased. Social media is now full of clips, angry diatribes and memes.
The Back to the Future franchise is one of the few classic movie franchises that even the fans consider untouchable. Attempts to reboot the series have always been met with a luke warm response, as many feel that tampering with this masterpiece could only be for the worse. Still, Netflix tried to make one small change they probably thought fans wouldn't notice — they cut the scene where Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) flips to the cover of Oh La La Magazine.
As fans may recall, Marty travels back to 1955 in the third act of Back to the Future Part II to retrieve the stolen sports almanac from Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson). In one scene, he thinks he's found the almanac, only to discover that the cover has been used to disguise an adult magazine called Oh La La. Netflix cut a few seconds from the movie to hide the racy cover.
Presumably, Netflix hoped this edit would make the movie more family-friendly as fans share it with a new generation. However, the edit caught many fans off-guard for a number of reasons. Chief among them was that, even if they didn't remember the Oh La La joke, fans could tell that something had been changed in the scene by the "sloppy" edit.
Moreover, many fans are generally put off by the idea of streaming services altering the movies and TV shows they host in any way. For the most part, Disney+ has been the biggest offender here, with its cropped version of The Simpsons and its hastily-edited version of Splash!
For many fans, the scariest part of the Back to the Future Part II edit was the question: "If they sloppily edited this beloved trilogy, WHO KNOWS what OTHER films they've tampered with without you even noticing?"
So far, Netflix has not responded to this backlash, or explained whether or not it was done on purpose, though in the past the company has denied editing movies for its platform. Given the fact that there was no real nudity in the edited cover, some fans are now guessing that the edit was a mistake. Others are not so forgiving — here's a look at what Twitter has to say about Netflix's apparent Back to the Future Part II edit.
