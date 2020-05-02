Netflix Movies: 7 Classic Films Just Added on May 1

The first of the month is a major day for all sorts of reasons, but Netflix fans have one big reason to look forward to the beginning of each month: new titles. Due to the way Netflix works out its licensing agreements, the start of the month triggers an influx of selections joining the platform. This is especially welcome, being as the last day of each month sets off a series of removals from licensed titles.

While Netflix does like to mix in some new original content on the first, they often wait for dates later on to sprinkle in their own shows and movies. This leaves classic titles some room to shine at the first of the month, especially when users are looking for content to watch during coronavirus quarantines. May is no different that any other month when it comes to titles coming in, with loads of classics on the docket. From Ace Ventura to Willy Wonka, here are seven beloved movies now on Netflix. Scroll through to watch trailers for these classic selections, as well as see the full list of May 1 arrivals.