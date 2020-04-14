‘NCIS’ Team Holds Christopher Lloyd at Gunpoint in Preview for Tonight’s Episode

During a sneak peek of tonight’s NCIS episode, fans get a look at the casts main characters holding Back to the Future actor Christopher Lloyd at gunpoint. The actor makes an appearance as Joseph Smith as Leroy Gibbs says they have an interest in his character. The team is trying to identify Smith, who claims he served on the U.S.S. Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor, and wants to be buried there upon his death. But just before, Gibbs, along with three other agents, hold Smith at gunpoint, while it seems as though Lloyd’s character is unphased by it.

“Sir, we have reason to believe … ” Gibbs starts before Smith cuts him off responding with, “You bet your ass I did. Name’s Joseph Smith, write it down, I broke into the admirals house, stole the purple heart, the whole shabang!” Following his comment, everyone seems to be at ease considering he doesn’t appear to be a threat to law enforcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Lloyd’s character walks out of the bathroom confidently, Gibbs is asked by Nick Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama, “Uh, Gibbs, you want me to grab him?” Gibbs replies with, “I don’t think he’s gonna outrun you, Nick.”

Smith then responds to the team of agents by saying, “Let’s go people, get the cuffs, haul me out.” But Gibbs doesn’t let me run out so fast. “Hold on a second, I’d like to ask you a few questions” he says to Smith before he responds with, “I bet you would, like to know where your purple heart is don’t you? Well, I’m not gonna say a d— thing until I get a root beer!” as he looks around at everyone then proceeds to walk out.

Tonight’s episode marks the 20th of Season 17. Unfortunately, Season 17 has been cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic as production has shut down. The fan-favorite drama series was set to air it’s 400th episode this season with total of 22 episodes. However, that will have to be pushed back to Season 18 as they’re cutting the season short by two episodes.

“Episode No. 399 was just two days away from the start of production,” co-showrunner Frank Cardella told TVLine. “All of the prep work was completed, sets were built, the guest cast was set as were locations. No. 400 was set to shoot next, and we will probably still shoot it as 400 and air as 400.”