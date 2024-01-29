'SNL' Mocks Stanley Craze With 'Big Dumb Cup' Sketch

Saturday Night Live tackled the Stanley Tumbler craze this weekend, but they used a callback sketch to show that fads are nothing new. The latest episode featured a skit called "Big Dumb Cup," a sequel to the 2022 sketch "Big Dumb Hat." It starred host Dakota Johnson and cast members Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner in a parody social media ad for the viral drinking vessels.

The sketch found Fineman, Johnson and Gardner standing in front of a scenic mountainside backdrop in chic outfits complete with their "big dumb hats." Each of them held a Stanley cup as they explained what makes them so special. Gardner may have summed it up when she said: "It's more than just a cup. It's a big cup." Meanwhile, Fineman skewered the consumerist impulse behind this trend by saying: "Is there a void in your life? Fill it with cup!"

The sketch got more and more outlandish with Johnson holding an increasingly large Stanley Tumbler, and at one point even wearing high-heeled boots made of the cups. Along the way, the three women also touched on some of the popular talking points around the cup – that they were manufactured with lead, the concerns about hygiene and bacterial growth and the fact that they are prone to spill, among other things.

For those catching up on this craze, the Stanley Quencher Tumbler is a stainless steel cup that holds up to 40 fluid-ounces of liquid, but with a narrow, weighted base that still fits into most cup holders. It is double-walled and vaccuum sealed to keep drinks cold or hot, and it has a plastic lid for use with a straw. The product was launched in 2016 and it had its fans before, but it had a big viral moment in November when a woman on TikTok claimed that her Stanley cup had survived a car fire virtually unscathed. This month, the cup was in the headlines again when a limited edition cup caused a shopping frenzy at Target stores around the country.

Critics have mocked the cup as a silly fad, calling it impractical for most situations since it is not sealed like a water bottle. Additionally, many have questioned whether the reusable straws most customers are using are sanitary – especially if they are not washed regularly. However, critics got a new foothold last week when Stanley confirmed that there is some lead in cups, sealed in between the two layers of stainless steel. The company told CNN that this is "industry standard" and is safe, but experts warned that any damage to the cup risked leaking lead into the drinks.

This week's episode of Saturday Night Live is streaming now on Peacock and Hulu. The show will be back this weekend with host Ayo Edebiri and musical guest Jennifer Lopez. SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.