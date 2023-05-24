Best Memorial Day Deals at Walmart: Apple, The Pioneer Woman, Dyson and More
Walmart's Memorial Day deals are here. Get the most savings on items from HP, Samsung, Apple, The Pioneer Woman, L'Oréal and more.
Walmart always has great low prices, but ahead of Memorial Day 2023, Walmart's prices are even lower than usual. There's no better way to take advantage of these bigger savings than checking out these top finds from Walmart. The retailer has slashed the prices on our favorite items from The Pioneer Woman, Samsung, Apple and so much more. If you want to save big at Walmart this Memorial Day weekend, keep reading.
Top Walmart items on sale for Memorial Day:
- Apple AirPods Max, $480 (down from $549)
Costway 4-piece outdoor patio rattan furniture set, $170 (down from $312)
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle aluminum 10-piece cookware set, $79 (down from $99)
Most items on the Walmart website ship in two days. Walmart+ subscribers can opt for free same-day local delivery with a $35 order minimum. (You can start a 30-day free trial of Walmart plus by tapping the button below.) In many cases, you can buy online and pick up at your local Walmart store, also the same day.Try Walmart+ for free
If you want the latest deals on electronics, fashion, homeware, auto items, household products and more, keep reading to see our list of the best offers at Walmart this Memorial Day. While you're at it, upgrade your indoor and outdoor spaces with these patio sets for under $200 at Walmart, plus all of these TVs on sale for under $250.
Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm screen is more than just a watch -- it's your ultimate health and fitness partner. This model has GPS + cellular service, but that does require a wireless plan -- and you will have to pay an additional monthly fee to add it to your plan. Contact your wireless service provider for more details.
You can choose either the 45mm watch or the 41mm watch.
Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, $359 (down from $429)$359 at Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8 41mm, $329 (down from $399)$329 at Walmart
Costway 4-piece outdoor patio rattan furniture set
Complete with a coffee table, loveseat and two single chairs, this stylish patio furniture set can be arranged in so many different ways. Its simple design fits any outdoor space, allowing you to relax and enjoy the sunshine by the pool or on the patio with your loved ones. Assembly is easy and the set is suitable for balconies, gardens and more.
Costway 4-piece outdoor patio rattan furniture set, $170 (down from $312)$170 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle aluminum 10-piece cookware set
Get a full set of non-stick cookware for less than $80.
This top-rated, powder-finish Pioneer Woman cookware set features a Teflon Platinum interior. The set includes a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 4.6-quart sauté pan with lid, a 9.5-inch frying pan and a 12-inch by 8-inch ceramic baker. If you don't like the turquoise, it's also available in red and gray.
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle aluminum 10-piece cookware set, $79 (down from $99)$79 at Walmart
Dyson Big Ball multi-floor cannister vacuum
Dyson Big Ball canister vacuums have self-righting technology, hygienic dirt ejection, a versatile cleaning handle and the kind of convenient features that only a Dyson vacuum can give you.
Dyson Big Ball multi-floor cannister vacuum, $230 (down from $387)
55" Samsung Class Q70A QLED 4K smart TV
Unleash the power of a truly exceptional smart TV as its intelligent interface learns your preferences and suggests personalized content. With the quantum processor you can enjoy lifelike 4K action and bid farewell to blurry images with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ mode. The dual LED backlight enhances colors and contrast, while 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology creates captivating visuals. Elevate your entertainment with this extraordinary TV where intelligence meets beauty... and it's all under $750.
55" Samsung Class Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $749 (down from $950)$749 at Walmart
Hillsdale Lundy low profile nightstand with USB
Say goodbye to fumbling around for your phone charger, thanks to this nightstand that has a USB port built right in so you can charge your devices while you sleep. The medium-gloss wood finish (available in white or black) and silver-colored drawer handles go with most types of bedroom decor, while the two drawers provide ample storage for your bedside essentials. With easy-to-assemble instructions, you'll be able to set up this sturdy and durable nightstand in no time. Get ready for a clutter-free and tech-friendly bedroom experience with the Lundy nightstand.
Hillsdale Lundy low profile nightstand with USB, $85 (down from $150)$85 at Walmart
Onix Recruit pickleball V3 medium-weight paddle
Take your pickleball skills to the next level with the Recruit by Onix pickleball paddle. Designed by players for players, it features an oversized shape for a larger sweet spot, perfect for beginners and intermediates. The pickleball paddle's medium-weight design and outstanding feel make it easy to play with and the protective edge guard keeps it in top condition. All ages and skill levels can enjoy the wildly fun game of pickleball with an attractive blue paddle like this. Get ready to master the fastest-growing game in the U.S. and have a blast on the court!
Onix Recruit pickleball V3 medium-weight paddle, $29 (down from $40)$29 at Walmart
But hey, don't forget the pickleballs themselves. Onix's Recruit brand also currently has a sale on a three-pack of these bright yellow balls.
Onix Recruit 3-pack pickleball pure outdoor balls, $9 (down from $10)$9 at Walmart
PowerSmart 3-in-1 gas-powered push lawn mower
Achieve lawn perfection with the PowerSmart 21-inch gas push lawn mower. Designed for small- to medium-sized yards, it offers easy starting and customizable cutting heights. With its durable steel deck and efficient mulching capabilities, this lightweight mower makes lawn care a breeze.
PowerSmart 3-in-1 gas-powered push lawn mower, $220 (reduced from $450)
Apple AirPods Max
You want the best headphones? Okay. These over-ear headphones from Apple redefine audio bliss. Immerse yourself in high-fidelity music through the dynamic driver while enjoying a perfect fit from the Apple AirPods Max. Block out the noise with industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation or engage with your surroundings using transparency mode. Let the magic of spatial audio with dynamic head tracking transport you to thrilling new heights... or sounds.
Apple AirPods Max, $480 (down from $549)$480 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set
Yes, this teal outdoor dining set is real. The bright colors will make your yard the center of attention and the high-quality material means the patio furniture will last for years to come. The table features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic back rests. Have a small meal or a cup of tea out here with a loved one. Unlike other garden patio furniture sets, this one is lightweight, so it's easy to transport around your yard, porch, patio, balcony, terrace or wherever you see fit. The bistro set's powder-coated finish is both rust-resistant and fade-resistant, protecting it from all kinds of weather.
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198 (down from $249)$198 at Walmart