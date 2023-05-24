Best Memorial Day Deals at Walmart: Apple, The Pioneer Woman, Dyson and More

Costway 4-piece outdoor patio rattan furniture set (Photo: Walmart) Complete with a coffee table, loveseat and two single chairs, this stylish patio furniture set can be arranged in so many different ways. Its simple design fits any outdoor space, allowing you to relax and enjoy the sunshine by the pool or on the patio with your loved ones. Assembly is easy and the set is suitable for balconies, gardens and more. Costway 4-piece outdoor patio rattan furniture set, $170 (down from $312) $170 at Walmart prevnext

55" Samsung Class Q70A QLED 4K smart TV (Photo: Samsung) Unleash the power of a truly exceptional smart TV as its intelligent interface learns your preferences and suggests personalized content. With the quantum processor you can enjoy lifelike 4K action and bid farewell to blurry images with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ mode. The dual LED backlight enhances colors and contrast, while 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology creates captivating visuals. Elevate your entertainment with this extraordinary TV where intelligence meets beauty... and it's all under $750. 55" Samsung Class Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $749 (down from $950) $749 at Walmart prevnext

Hillsdale Lundy low profile nightstand with USB (Photo: Walmart) Say goodbye to fumbling around for your phone charger, thanks to this nightstand that has a USB port built right in so you can charge your devices while you sleep. The medium-gloss wood finish (available in white or black) and silver-colored drawer handles go with most types of bedroom decor, while the two drawers provide ample storage for your bedside essentials. With easy-to-assemble instructions, you'll be able to set up this sturdy and durable nightstand in no time. Get ready for a clutter-free and tech-friendly bedroom experience with the Lundy nightstand. Hillsdale Lundy low profile nightstand with USB, $85 (down from $150) $85 at Walmart prevnext

Apple AirPods Max (Photo: Walmart) You want the best headphones? Okay. These over-ear headphones from Apple redefine audio bliss. Immerse yourself in high-fidelity music through the dynamic driver while enjoying a perfect fit from the Apple AirPods Max. Block out the noise with industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation or engage with your surroundings using transparency mode. Let the magic of spatial audio with dynamic head tracking transport you to thrilling new heights... or sounds. Apple AirPods Max, $480 (down from $549) $480 at Walmart prevnext