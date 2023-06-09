The Pioneer Woman Has Natural, Grain-Free Dog Treats Your Pup Will Love

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Do you like down-home country cookin'? So does your dog. That's why we're showing you these natural, grain-free dog treats from The Pioneer Woman, now available at Amazon. Your dog deserves a treat, so you can get them one now. Right now, a six-pack of the treats is 22% off. That should really make your tail wag.

The Pioneer Woman 6-pack natural grain-free soft dog treats, $30 (down from $38)

These dog treats are crafted with wholesome ingredients such as sweet potato and chicken, making them a favorite of Ree Drummond's beloved basset hound, Charlie. If these delectable treats are good enough for her pooch, they're good enough for your furry friend as well.

This "chicken & sweet taters" flavor is based on Ree's own famous recipes. Each order contains six, five-ounce bags of semi-moist chews. The simple recipe is grain-free and mostly made from chicken.

While we don't have any direct reviews from the dogs themselves, many of their owners have given rave Amazon reviews. One reviewer said, "I have a French Bulldog who is so amazingly picky, he turns down every treat I have tried to give him. However, he loves these. He actually jumps up and down when I offer him one. Very impressive ingredients and I found the price to be reasonable for the product. Will definitely purchase more."

If you want to try other dog treat products from The Pioneer Woman, she also sells these chicken and apple jerky strips. Get 16 ounces for $15.

The Pioneer Woman natural jerky grain-free dog treats, $15 (down from $17)

