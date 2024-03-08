Prince Harry Reportedly Has Had No Contact With Kate Middleton Amid Health Woes

Kate Middleton has been recovering from surgery, and it's reported that her brother-in-law Prince Harry has had no contact with her during her health woes. Royal expert Christopher Andersen spoke with Us Weekly about the situation and said that he doesn't believe Harry has reached out to Middleton, even though many have expressed concern about her being out of the public eye for almost two months.

"My understanding is he hasn't, and it is a stalemate," Andersen added. "They're both on opposite sides of this wall and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt." He did add, however, "I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate. I'm sure he's concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them."

A previous report would certainly back up Andersen's perspective that the Princess of Wales has no interest in maintaining a relationship with Harry or his wife, Meghan Markle. A friend of Middleton previously stated, "She's moved on and William has too. She's very focused on what matters going forward. They aren't looking back." It's unclear if Harry and his brother William — Middleton's husband — have spoken about her health.

Harry and Markle have had a strained relationship with his family ever since the couple resigned from their Royal duties and did an interview with Oprah that revealed some shocking claims, such as the comments made by senior Royals about the color of their son Archie's skin ahead of his birth.

In 2023, author Omid Scobie released his new book, Endgame, which "chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy." At one point in the book, Scobie addresses the racism allegations but does not name the individuals who were involved. However, the book had to be pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after the Dutch translation of Endgame included the names of the accused individuals. British talk show host Piers Morgan later revealed that King Charles and Middleton are the two "senior royals" alleged to have made skin-color comments.

William and Harry have been somewhat estranged for a while now, and the chances of reconciliation between the two brothers are reportedly worse than ever. After Middleton was named as one of the "royal racists" who allegedly voiced concerns over the color of Harry and Markle's son Archie's skin, a source told The Daily Beast that William and Kate have "zero interest" in being around Harry and Meghan.