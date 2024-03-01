King Charles Could Leave Prince Harry Out of His Will

Prince William reportedly wants his father to exclude the Sussexes from the will.

Prince William is reportedly worried that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are seeking to collect a share of the $34 billion crown estate, and is determined to convince their ailing father, King Charles III, to cut them out of his will.

"Charles is not obligated to leave Harry anything," a source told In Touch, "and Camilla and William are urging him not to — they see the Sussexes as greedy fame-seekers who can't be trusted."

The palace may be hiding the severity of Charles' health. In a statement released on Feb. 5, Buckingham Palace told the public a "form of cancer" had been discovered after the monarch's Jan. 26 surgery for benign prostate enlargement.

"Although word is the cancer was caught early, there's concern it could turn into something worse and possibly spread to other organs, which could be a death sentence," the source explained.

To prepare for the worst, the Firm updated plans for his funeral, named Operation Menai Bridge. "Charles understands that it's the expected thing to do, as he's the king," the source said. Funeral plans for monarchs are usually in place almost immediately after they are crowned.

Additionally, he will try to ensure that his estate is in order. For instance, he will be auctioning off his Jaguar I-PACE at the Historics Auctioneers Auction at the Ascot racecourse in the U.K. on March 1, according to the outlet.

There is a real threat of Harry losing his inheritance. Charles had financially cut him off after moving to Montecito, where he resides in a $14 million mansion with Markle and their two young children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

According to the source, losing those earnings "has always been a sore issue with Harry, who felt cast off into the wilderness after a lifetime of servitude."

Palace insiders told In Touch that the 39-year-old did not receive anything from Queen Elizabeth II's estate (as her sole beneficiary, Charles inherited $500 million when she passed away in September 2022) and that he may not receive anything from the crown after his father passes away.

Moreover, he failed in his attempts to reconcile with his father. "When Harry rushed to see his dad, Charles' aides and Queen Camilla and William quickly reminded the king that Harry was no longer a part of the monarchy's rank order. Charles was able to squeeze in 30 minutes with Harry before he had to dash off." The source said Harry is beginning to see how much it has cost him to give up the royal life. "The consequences," the source noted, "have been deeply felt."