New Update on Kate Middleton's Feud With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The British Royal family has been quite divided over the past few years, and now there is a new update on Kate Middleton's feud with her brother-in-law Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle. PEOPLE spoke with a friend of Middleton's about the Princess of Wales, who said, "She's moved on and William has too. She's very focused on what matters going forward. They aren't looking back."

Harry and Markle have had a strained relationship with his family ever since the couple resigned from their Royal duties and did an interview with Oprah that revealed some shocking claims, such as the comments made about the color of their son Archie's skin ahead of his birth. According to Markle and Harry, the senior Royals actively tried to deny their son Archie his royal birthright as a prince but never gave an official answer as to why. They elaborated that there were correlating conversations about "how dark" Archie's skin color would be.

Markle stated that "in the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." Harry, however, was clear that these were not conversations he intended to ever speak of again. There was no mention of who the conversations were with. It wasn't until later that speculation began regarding King Charles possibly being the one to make the comments, though Buckingham Palace officials have since denied this.

Last month, author Omid Scobie released his new book, Endgame, which "chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy." At one point in the book, Scobie addresses the racism allegations but does not name the individuals who were involved. However, the book had to be pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after the Dutch translation of Endgame included the names of the accused individuals. British talk show host Piers Morgan later revealed that King Charles and Middleton are the two "senior royals" alleged to have made skin-color comments.

William and Harry have been somewhat estranged for a while now, and the chances of reconciliation between the two brothers are reportedly worse than ever. After Middleton was named as one of the "royal racists" who allegedly voiced concerns over the color of Harry and Markle's son Archie's skin, a source told The Daily Beast that William and Kate have "zero interest" in being around Harry and Meghan.