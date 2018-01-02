Here’s Your New Year’s Day Recovery Plan

Feeling a little sluggish this New Year’s Day? Recovering from your few too many glasses of champagne at midnight is easier than you may think. Take some advice from celebs who’ve tried, tested and perfected their hangover methods throughout the years.

Food critic Katie Lee’s breakfast pizza from her Endless Summer Cookbook is your new go-to morning meal when you’re not up to making a feast. The Kitchen host told Us Weekly that using store-bought naan bread helps cut down on time in the kitchen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Katie Lee’s Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients:

Two 8.8. oz packages naan bread (should be 4 pieces)

1/2 cup ricotta

4 eggs

Flaky sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

8 slices prosciutto

Handful of cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup grated Gruyere cheese

2 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Spread 2 tbsp of ricotta evenly onto each piece of naan. Carefully crack the eggs onto the ricotta, 1 egg per naan. Sprinkle with sea salt and pepper. Places 2 slices of prosciutto around each egg, scatter with the tomatoes and top with the Gruyere and scallions. Bake until the eggs are set, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve hot.

If your head is still pounding after breakfast, try some chill tunes to keep the calm up there. This playlist from DJ Ruckus — who’s worked for celebs like Jennifer Lopez — “keeps the tempo slow and low to let your ears recover from the raging.”

“Love Galore” by SZA

“Acres” by Sam Gellaitry

“While We’re Young” by Jhene Aiko

“Come Through and Chill” by Miguel

“Something New” by Roy Woods

“Leg Over” by Mr. Eazi

“Love” by Kendrick Lamar

“Across the Room” by Odesza

“Cola (Elderbrook Chilled Mix)” by Camelphat and Elderbrook

“Redbone” by Childish Gambino

“Electric” by Alina Baraz featuring Khalid

Resolve to eat healthy throughout the new year and you might notice a surprising difference in the way you feel. Nutritionist Kimberly Snyder — whose list of celeb clients includes Amanda Seyfried, Rooney Mara and Drew Barrymore — says you can ditch any sluggishness with potassium-laced bananas, amino acid-packed quinoa and iron-rich leafy greens.

Snyder recommends de-bloating with the help of mint tea and cranberry juice (or starting your day like she does with hot water and lemon). She also says to stay away from dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt because they “are some of the hardest foods most people can digest, and can leave you feeling bloated. She also recommends avoiding processed foods “laden with excess salt.”

Snyder’s go-to a.m. meal is her spinach, celery, banana, pear and apple smoothie. “It provides your body with nutrients and offers fiber to quell cravings and distance you from metabolism-harming substances such as caffeine and diet soda.” Celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Fergie swear by starting off their days with Snyder’s green smoothie.

Next, Snyder recommends taking a few minutes and writing down your goals health- and body-wise — and don’t expect perfection! She says it’s important to follow the 80-20 rule by “trying to be on point the majority of the time, but having a cushion built in for treats.”