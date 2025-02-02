Jaden Smith Wears One of the Most Ridiculous Grammys Outfits We’ve Ever Seen to 2025 Ceremony

Jaden Smith appeared on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys with a very memorable look. Standing next to his sister, Willow, the son of Will Smith, wore a black suit and tie, completing the look with a castle on his head.

The siblings arrived at Crypto.co Arena in Los Angeles, likely through the same door they smuggled Luka Doncic in to join the Lakers. While Willow Smith was straddling the line with a sort of revealing regal look, Jaden Smith seemed to be paying tribute to David Lynch with his black suit while a charcoal castle over his head. That’s my guess on the tribute, though.

Videos by PopCulture.com

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

The pair are on hand to witness their father’s return to the awards stage for the first time since his infamous Oscars slap. Will Smith will be presenting at the show, highlighted by host Trevor Noah and an impending award blitz by Beyonce with her 11 nominations.

A real question now circling Jaden Smith is just how long he keeps the awkward looking headpiece on top of his head. Is it his most awkward and strange look? Far from it. But it does raise a few questions, which is good in the long run. He spoke about his point of view in October in a chat with Complex.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Jaden Smith, fashion detail, attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“It was a really big deal for me for a long time that people thought that I was normal. And that bothered me after a while. I started to feel like people didn’t really understand me or see me, and I wasn’t really trying to show anybody that,” he told the outlet. “Sometimes it’s so frustrating to watch people try to follow the ‘normal’ thing to do when that’s not what they really want to do in their art and everything. It’s very frustrating. And then you see people fall into it and generations of people fall into it. So I actively try to be myself.”