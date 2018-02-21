Sex Bucket List: 7 Things You Must Add

We’ve all heard of the bucket list and the usual suspects that appear on it: Run a marathon! See Rome! Visit all seven continents!

A sexual bucket list is based on much the same idea, except that instead of hoping to travel to new places and meet new people, you’re aiming to reach new heights of pleasure and find out even more ways to make yourself and your partner feel good. The ideas below are just a few of the many things you can add to this bucket list — but because they’re relatively unintimidating and easy to pull off, they’ll give you the confidence to keep exploring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Try BDSM

Though you might associate BDSM with some of the more intense scenes in Fifty Shades of Grey, in fact, there are some easy, pain-free ways to include it in the bedroom that will make you and your bedfellow feel comfortable. Try tying your partner’s hands together with a soft ribbon or tie and being on top, controlling the rhythm and the pace while they submit to your whims. Ta-da, you’ve just done bondage AND domination!

2. Use a toy

Another easy way to spice things up, toys are great whether you’re single or with someone. There are toys for every person, so before heading to the shop or an online store, decide what you want that toy to achieve. Do you want to be able to pleasure yourself? Do you want the toy to work for both you and your partner? Do you want something portable and rechargeable, small or large? Once you’ve nailed down the basics, head to our guide for the best Sex Toys to Try, and delight in yet another form of retail therapy you can feel good, (very good), about.

» Get the scoop on the Best Sex Toys For Couples.

3. Have a sex marathon

Regular bucket lists often contain the goal of running a marathon, so why not include a sexual marathon on your sexy bucket list? To do this, simply commit an entire day or night to getting it on with your chosen partner. This gives you time to really explore each other and get to know what each other likes and dislikes, and if you’ve been together a while, it can be a good chance to rediscover each other’s bodies. Make sure you take breaks to eat, sleep,and shower, though, as we know shower time can also be sexy time.

4. Get in character

While role playing might make you think of dressing up in a French maid’s outfit, in fact, this creative act is the perfect way to spice up your sex life, and it doesn’t need to involve costumes! Act out your favorite fantasy, pretend to be characters from your favorite movie — the options are endless, and even if you both end up in giggles, it’s a great way to connect.

5. Strike a pose

If you’ve ever wanted to pretend to be a model for a day, a sexy photo-shoot might be your dream come true. Put on your favorite bra and panties, go naked, whatever works, as long as you feel confident. Just make sure you store the photos in a safe place for you, or your partner, to enjoy.

» Get an hourglass figure to flaunt at your shoot with our 30-Minute Hourglass Figure Workout.

6. Record an orgasm

via GIPHY

If the idea of a sex tape is a little too raunchy for you, but you’d love some sort of recording of yourself getting down, why not record your own pleasure? Whether you keep the record for yourself or share it with others, recording your own orgasm that you gave yourself is an empowering and sexy reminder of your own ability to get yourself off.

7. Try a new position

We’ve saved the best for last, here. The easiest thing to do on this list, trying a new position is just that: try out something you’ve seen in movies, read about in books or magazines, and always wanted to try, but never had the opportunity. So often, we get so in the moment when we have sex that we forget about that crazy sexy move we read about the other week. Carve out some time to explore a new move. Tell your partner to go with the flow, and we promise, no matter the outcome, you’ll end with a better idea of what works best for you.

Use this bucket list as an inspiration and make your own, adding ideas as and when you find them. And don’t forget to check things off — it’s the best part!

Related:

5 Kama Sutra Positions You Must Try

10 of the World’s Most Common Fetishes

3 Better Ways to Give a Woman Multiple Orgasms

10 Sex Positions You’d Be Crazy Not to Try This Year



