Best Deals at Walmart Right Now
Shopping at Walmart means that you're already set to have a discounted price on the most popular, sought-after products. But did you know you can save even more if you pay attention to the Walmart website's daily deals? Each day there are rollbacks and flash picks on sale at even lower prices than usual, and some of these deals include hundreds of dollars off on select items.
Top Walmart items on sale now:
- 65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K smart TV, $1,749 (down from $3,500)
- H&R Block 2022 premium tax software for PC, $45 (down from $55)
- The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe bird feeder, $25 (down from $28)
-
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $400 (down from $479)
Some Walmart brands include the highly popular Pioneer Woman line, with home and kitchen essentials you won't want to miss. There are also have huge savings on smart TVs, Apple products, and other big tech items. Many of their items include free delivery if you're a Walmart+ customer or if you spend over $35 per order -- or you can choose to pick some items up from your local Walmart store.
So if you want the latest deals on electronics, fashion, homeware, auto items, grocery products and more, keep reading to see our list of the biggest offers at Walmart right now at reduced prices.
65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K smart TV
With over $1,500 off its listing price, the Samsung OLED 4K smart TV promises to take an ordinary picture and make it extraordinary. The picture has millions of colors in ultra-fine precision and a 4K processor with AI technology to take your favorite content to its full entertainment potential.
65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K smart TV, $1,749 (down from $3,500)
H&R Block 2022 premium tax software for PC
Get the most out of your tax refund with H&R Block premium tax software for 2022. You'll get step-by-step guidance and be able to import your previous tax returns, even if you've used TurboTax or Quicken software in the past. Maximize your deductions and get an accuracy review on your federal tax forms for 2022. A downloadable program for state taxes is also included, but you can access state tax e-file for an additional $20.
H&R Block 2022 premium tax software for PC, $45 (down from $55)
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage
In need of a new tablet? This Apple iPad is on sale for less than $300. The 10.2-inch display comes with true tone technology for the optimal display and has up to 10 hours of battery life. It comes with a lightning charger and 64GB of storage, but the $400 256GB storage Apple iPad option is on sale too.
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage, $269 (down from $329)$269 at Walmart
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $400 (down from $479)
The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe bird feeder
Spring will be here soon, and you can get a glimpse of those early birds in your backyard or front lawn with an easy-to-clean deluxe bird feeder from Ree Drummond's Walmart brand, Pioneer Woman. The folk geo design is durable, easy to fill with bird seed, has multiple ports for birds to eat from, and most importantly, it will look attractive wherever you put it.
The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe bird feeder, $25 (down from $28)
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds are comparable to Apple AirPods but have a lower price point. You can listen in transparency mode (to hear the world around you) or in active noise canceling mode when you need everything at a minimum. There are three sizes of silicone tips to make sure the buds fit in your ear, and it comes with Bluetooth technology so you can listen to your favorite hits. Save $50 if you buy now.
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds, $100 (down from $150)
Style2 seven-piece mix and match reversible bed in a bag
Can't make up your mind about the kind of bedroom décor you want to have? Style2 has mix and match seven-piece bed sets available in five different colors and styles, all available in full, queen or king sizes. Each of the sets are reversible, so you can change the designs based on your mood. Included is a comforter, two pillow shams, two pillowcases, one flat sheet and one fitted sheet. And it all comes in a convenient-to-store single bag, so update your bedroom today -- all for only $25.
Style2 Alfie gray seven-piece mix and match reversible bed in a bag, $25 (down from $40)
Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker
Anker manufactures Soundcore products to provide an affordable and immersive audio experience. The Flare 2 is waterproof, has a 12-hour playtime, uses a USB-C charging system and has multiple light modes for exciting visuals. Plus, the portable speaker comes with BassUp technology, which can deliver 100% more bass than ordinary Bluetooth portable speakers.
Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker, $59 (reduced from $79)
Cshidworld 4D waterproof electric shaver
This electric shaver comes with 4D floating shaving heads for a smooth, close glide without any residue. The high-speed motor is silent and is charged by USB, plus it comes with a lithium ion battery that can handle 90 minutes of continuous use. The battery countdown lets you know when you need to charge it and a lock so that it won't turn on by itself during travel. There's also a one-touch open tab with a pop-up trimmer for easy grooming, and the whole thing is waterproof to boot.
Cshidworld 4D waterproof electric shaver, $26 (down from $47)
55" LG Class 4K UHD smart TV
This smart TV from LG offers ultra high-definition picture at a lower price point. It supports all your favorite streaming platforms and comes with a 4K processor to create sharp colors and contrasts. Gamers will enjoy LG's game optimizer and dashboard settings, and sports fan can enable alerts to remind them to watch their favorite games. And it's all less than $400.
55" LG Class 4K UHD smart TV, $358 (down from $448)
Mainstays 13.2-gallon motion sensor trash can
For some reason, kitchen trash cans are pricier than you'd expect. Some models go for $100 or more. But this one from Mainstays is less than $50, and it operates with infrared motion sensor technology so that you only need to wave a hand over the front of the lid and it will open automatically. You can switch to manual mode as well if you need to keep the garbage can open for a longer period of time. It's battery-operated, too, so you don't need to worry about having to charge another smart gadget in your house.
Mainstays 13.2-gallon motion sensor trash can, $45 (down from $55)
Beautiful six-quart programmable slow cooker
Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line of kitchenware and home items at Walmart offers contemporary-looking household essentials, cookware and bakeware that look simply... well, beautiful. This six-quart programmable slow cooker is enough to feed up to seven people, so it's good for the whole family. The integrated flat screen control panel can be programed to run from 30 minutes to 20 hours and will automatically switch to the "warm" setting when it's done. So you can throw in your ingredients in the morning and be assured that your food will be perfectly cooked at the right time.
Beautiful six-quart programmable slow cooker, $50 (down from $69)
Gotrax Edge hoverboard
You probably think that hoverboards are quite expensive, but this Gotrax Edge from Walmart is on sale for less than $100. It has a max speed of 6.2 MPH and can go up to 2.5 miles. It's a self-balancing scooter with 6.5-inch wheels and LED headlights for added safety. It comes in five different color options too, all at the same price.
Gotrax Edge hoverboard, $98 (down from $128)
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer bundle with film
Have you ever wished that you could print out the photos right from your smartphone? With the Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer, you can. Simply download the Instax Link Wide app and connect the printer to your phone, edit your photos, add text, apply a filter or more, and then print a 3" by 5" photo from the printer. It also comes with a 10-pack of Fujifilm film to start with. The features on this smartphone printer and app are truly endless, and it's the easiest way to get hard photo copies of all the memories captured with your phone.
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer bundle with film, $117 (down from $149)