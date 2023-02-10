Best Deals at Walmart Right Now

H&R Block 2022 premium tax software for PC (Photo: Walmart) Get the most out of your tax refund with H&R Block premium tax software for 2022. You'll get step-by-step guidance and be able to import your previous tax returns, even if you've used TurboTax or Quicken software in the past. Maximize your deductions and get an accuracy review on your federal tax forms for 2022. A downloadable program for state taxes is also included, but you can access state tax e-file for an additional $20. H&R Block 2022 premium tax software for PC, $45 (down from $55) $45 at Walmart prevnext

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds (Photo: Walmart) Beats Studio Buds are comparable to Apple AirPods but have a lower price point. You can listen in transparency mode (to hear the world around you) or in active noise canceling mode when you need everything at a minimum. There are three sizes of silicone tips to make sure the buds fit in your ear, and it comes with Bluetooth technology so you can listen to your favorite hits. Save $50 if you buy now. Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds, $100 (down from $150) $100 at Walmart prevnext

Style2 seven-piece mix and match reversible bed in a bag (Photo: Walmart) Can't make up your mind about the kind of bedroom décor you want to have? Style2 has mix and match seven-piece bed sets available in five different colors and styles, all available in full, queen or king sizes. Each of the sets are reversible, so you can change the designs based on your mood. Included is a comforter, two pillow shams, two pillowcases, one flat sheet and one fitted sheet. And it all comes in a convenient-to-store single bag, so update your bedroom today -- all for only $25. Style2 Alfie gray seven-piece mix and match reversible bed in a bag, $25 (down from $40) $25 at Walmart prevnext

Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker (Photo: Walmart) Anker manufactures Soundcore products to provide an affordable and immersive audio experience. The Flare 2 is waterproof, has a 12-hour playtime, uses a USB-C charging system and has multiple light modes for exciting visuals. Plus, the portable speaker comes with BassUp technology, which can deliver 100% more bass than ordinary Bluetooth portable speakers. Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker, $59 (reduced from $79) $59 at Walmart prevnext

Cshidworld 4D waterproof electric shaver (Photo: Walmart) This electric shaver comes with 4D floating shaving heads for a smooth, close glide without any residue. The high-speed motor is silent and is charged by USB, plus it comes with a lithium ion battery that can handle 90 minutes of continuous use. The battery countdown lets you know when you need to charge it and a lock so that it won't turn on by itself during travel. There's also a one-touch open tab with a pop-up trimmer for easy grooming, and the whole thing is waterproof to boot. Cshidworld 4D waterproof electric shaver, $26 (down from $47) $26 at Walmart prevnext

Mainstays 13.2-gallon motion sensor trash can (Photo: Walmart) For some reason, kitchen trash cans are pricier than you'd expect. Some models go for $100 or more. But this one from Mainstays is less than $50, and it operates with infrared motion sensor technology so that you only need to wave a hand over the front of the lid and it will open automatically. You can switch to manual mode as well if you need to keep the garbage can open for a longer period of time. It's battery-operated, too, so you don't need to worry about having to charge another smart gadget in your house. Mainstays 13.2-gallon motion sensor trash can, $45 (down from $55) $45 at Walmart prevnext

Beautiful six-quart programmable slow cooker (Photo: Walmart) Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line of kitchenware and home items at Walmart offers contemporary-looking household essentials, cookware and bakeware that look simply... well, beautiful. This six-quart programmable slow cooker is enough to feed up to seven people, so it's good for the whole family. The integrated flat screen control panel can be programed to run from 30 minutes to 20 hours and will automatically switch to the "warm" setting when it's done. So you can throw in your ingredients in the morning and be assured that your food will be perfectly cooked at the right time. Beautiful six-quart programmable slow cooker, $50 (down from $69) $50 at Walmart prevnext

Gotrax Edge hoverboard (Photo: Walmart) You probably think that hoverboards are quite expensive, but this Gotrax Edge from Walmart is on sale for less than $100. It has a max speed of 6.2 MPH and can go up to 2.5 miles. It's a self-balancing scooter with 6.5-inch wheels and LED headlights for added safety. It comes in five different color options too, all at the same price. Gotrax Edge hoverboard, $98 (down from $128) $98 at Walmart prevnext