Amazon Prime Day 2023 is Finally Here: Get These Deals Before They're Gone Forever

Apple Watch Series 8 (Photo: Amazon) The Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm screen is more than just a watch -- it's your ultimate health and fitness partner, and can even help keep you save in emergency situations. This model has GPS + cellular service, but that does require a wireless plan -- and you will have to pay an additional monthly fee to add it to your plan. Contact your wireless service provider for more details. You can add on the new, upgraded, super-strong Milanese loop Apple Watch band for only $99. It comes in graphite, gold and silver. Apple Watch Series 8, $280 (down from $399) $280 at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones (Photo: Amazon) If you've been holding out on buying a pair of high-performance, name-brand noise-canceling headphones, your patience has been rewarded with these headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. They're compatible with Android and iOS, have naturally adaptive noise canceling features, have up to 22 hours of battery life and a ten-minute charge with their Fast Fuel charging system can give you three full hours of listening time. Get a premium audio experience with these high-quality over-ear headphones -- on sale now. Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones, $160 (reduced from $350) $160 at Amazon

Apple AirPods wireless earbuds (Photo: Amazon) You can get the best price of the year on second-generation Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancellation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro. Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, $199 (down from $250) $199 at Amazon Amazon reviewers love the regular Apple AirPods too -- they've got a 4.8-star rating with over 500,000 reviews. "I've never had a pair of wireless earbuds, and I'm going on a trip so I thought I'd try them. Boy, oh boy! If I didn't have to charge them, I'd have them in my ears 24/7. I thought they might make my ears sore because they don't come with any kind of pad, but I can wear them for hours and no problem. I always thought people who wore them were kind of nerdy and too attached to their phones, but now I get it. I can talk on the phone or listen to a YouTube and still putter around the house," wrote one reviewer. Apple AirPods, $90 (down from $129)

$90 at Amazon

​Prime Video and Amazon Music (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Enjoy savings on Prime Video with up to 50% off selected titles to rent or buy. Prime members can also get channel subscriptions for 99 cents per month for up to two months. Additional deals include 50% off for two months on AMC+ and Paramount+ and a limited-time bundle of Amazon Music Unlimited and MGM+ for 99 cents per month for three months. Check out all the Prime Day-exclusive Prime Video deals on Amazon Get these Prime Video deals prevnext

Rockland Journey 4-piece luggage set (Photo: Amazon) Picture it: the warm sun on your skin, a cool drink in your hand, the wind in your hair -- and best of all, you're nowhere close to home. While we can't buy you an airplane ticket to some beach destination or book you an oceanside condo, we can help you take the first step of your vacation by telling you about this incredible Amazon deal on a four-piece luggage set. Rockland Journey 4-piece expandable softside upright luggage set, $74 (down from $219) $74 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum (Photo: Amazon) The Roomba 694 is your new vacuum companion powered by IRobot OS. It learns your habits, offers personalized cleaning suggestions and tackles dirt with three-stage cleaning power. Simply command it through the app or voice assistant, and let it navigate your home with advanced sensors. From carpets to hardwood, this adaptable robot vaccuum automatically adjusts for the best clean. iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $199 (down from $275) $199 at Amazon

Pulidiki universal cleaning gel (Photo: Amazon) This weird blue goop is actually a car detailing kit that can also clean cameras, keyboards, laptops, the outside of cellphones, printers, remotes, calculators and furniture without fabric. Don't use it to clean cellphone screens or monitors. Simply push the cleaning gel into any little crack or crevice, then slowly remove it and watch as the dust, dirt and debris get picked up. It's blue and lightly fragranced. Don't wash the gel -- just keep reusing it until it turns completely black or stops being sticky. And then buy a new one! Pulidiki universal cleaning gel, $6 (down from $13) $6 at Amazon

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series smart blender (Photo: Amazon) This advanced blender gives you ultimate control. You can fine-tune the texture of your smoothie, milkshake, drink, soup, or more with variable speed and pulse control. There's also built-in wireless connectivity that adjusts blending times automatically, and a programmable timer. A sleek touch interface makes it easy to use. The blender includes the motor base, a 64-ounce container, a tamper and a cookbook. The Vitamix comes with a 10-year warranty. Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series smart blender, $401 (down from $550) $401 at Amazon

Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers (Photo: Amazon) These shoes are going crazy viral for a reason: they're the cloud slippers you'll want to wear around the house, on the beach, at the park and practically everywhere. The 1.6-inch thick sole will provide ultimate comfort and support for your feet, and you'll feel like you're literally walking on a cloud while wearing them. They have excellent stability and shock absorption, too. See what all the fuss is about. And if you don't like the colors, don't worry -- there are 19 possible colors, available from a women's size 5.5/men's size 5 to a women's size 14.5/men's size 13.5. Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers, $24 (down from $40)

$24 at Amazon

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches (Photo: Amazon) If you're having a pimple emergency, these zit patches can absorb pimple gunk in six to eight hours. They're made from medical-grade hydrocolloid, a gummy-like gel which helps heal wounds, absorbs pimple gunk and draws out pus from your pimple. Put a patch on top of your blemish or zit before going to sleep and wake up with clearer-looking skin. It will reduce or eliminate the pimples on your face overnight. You get 36 of them in each pack, ready to extract pus, help unclog pores and give you clearer skin. If you like to pick your skin (*guilty*) when you get blemishes, stop. Buy these instead. I bought some myself, skeptical, and it absolutely worked on one of the deep, painful zits I get on my chin right before my period. Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches, $10 (down from $13) $10 at Amazon

Dewalt 20V Max cordless impact driver kit (Photo: Amazon) This cordless drill kit packs a punch with 20 volts of power. Weighing only a pound, it's lightweight and easy to handle. It can handle big projects or fit into tight spaces with two-speed transmission and a secure grip. The impact driver is compact and lightweight too, making it ideal for those hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it has a handy LED light ring for better visibility. Dewalt 20V Max cordless impact driver kit, $99 (down from $179) $99 at Amazon

Coleman Skydome camping tent (Photo: Amazon) Camping season is upon us! You know that Coleman is one of the top camping brands, but you may not know that its Skydome camping tent is now on sale at Amazon for less than $100 -- the same price as a two-person tent. This four-person tent made with mesh has a wider door with superior weather protection formulated to keep rain and water out while offering protections from winds up to 35 mph. The tent is roomy, being eight by seven feet in size with a 4 foot 8 inch center height, so it's easier to move things around. You can fit a queen-sized bed in one tent, plus gear! Plus, it's super easy to pitch this tent -- the pre-attached poles mean you can have it set up in less than five minutes. Coleman Skydome 7' x 5' four-person camping tent, $110 (down from $115) $110 at Amazon

Lume 2-pack acidified deodorant wipes (Photo: Amazon) Lume acidified deodorant wipes provide powerful odor control. Powered by mandelic acid, they support longer-lasting freshness with their low pH. They do more than just refresh; clinically proven to control body odor for 24 hours. Developed by a gynecologist, they are safe for all odor-prone areas on your entire body. With a fresh cucumber fragrance, these convenient towelettes are perfect for on-the-go use. Lume 2-pack acidified deodorant wipes, $20 (down from $25) $20 at Amazon

Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts (Photo: Amazon) The Under Armour brand is beloved for a reason -- the tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft and feels natural. If you need shorts that wick away moisture during exercise, there's no better brand than Under Armour -- especially when these shorts are over 50% off, with an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord. There's a great range of size options, too, from XS to 5XL, which includes separate tall sizes. Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts, $17 (down from $30) $17 at Amazon

Carote 10-piece nonstick granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set (Photo: Amazon) If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly nonstick granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection at a fraction of the cost. Right now they're on sale for less than $100. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with an 11-inch frying pan, a 9.5-inch frying pan, a 2.4-quart saucepan with a lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid and a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid. Carote 10-piece nonstick granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set, $90 (originally $150) $90 at Amazon

Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool (Photo: Amazon) Gua sha is an ancient practice from China, in which one takes a tool to scrape the skin in order to bring blood and vitality to the skin. People who use gua sha tools claim that it helps reduce inflammation, puffiness and even sinus pressure -- and that it could help fight off wrinkles and sagging skin. Either way, gua sha is becoming increasingly popular -- for a reason. Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool, $6 (down from $19) $6 at Amazon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot (Photo: Amazon) This is it: the kitchen tool you've been waiting for. No matter how small your space may be, you'll have room for this 12-in-1 Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot. It's a seven-quart pot that comes with an integrated stainless steel roasting rack, a 10.25-inch glass lid and an integrated detachable spoon. Plus, it comes with recipes and user guides. This one pot can replace a stock pot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting pan, baking dish, strainer, braising pan, deep fryer, spoon-ladle, serving dish, steamer and lid. The pot can go from any stovetop to any oven up to 500 degrees, and the NeverStick technology (which won't chip, flake or stick) is backed by a 10-year warranty when used as directed. It's free of cadmium and lead. Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot, 7-quart pot, $100 (down from $130) $100 at Amazon

Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks (Photo: Amazon) With hardened, rough callouses or dry and flaky skin, it can be hard to get beach-ready feet. What if I told you there's a product that will give your feet a super-soft feeling -- without having to go get a pricy pedicure? Well, all you need is a Grace & Stella foot peel mask. And right now, you can get four of them on sale. Not only do the Grace & Stella foot masks contain the special blend of acids, but it's also vegan and free of parabens and sulfates. There are 17 natural fruit and vegetable extracts that help exfoliate the rough callouses and tough skin on your feet. If you don't love the product, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund. But with a deal like this, what do you have to lose? Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks, $6 (down from $30) $6 at Amazon

Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip (Photo: Amazon) This is a pet item I own personally, and I was so excited to see it on sale that I might buy another one. You charge the fish with a USB charger (one is included, but we lost ours, so I can attest that any USB charger will work), and it comes with a pouch of silvervine and catnip to put inside the fish's belly. (Silvervine is another cat-friendly herb that they love, in case you've never heard of it.) The battery lasts for hours. Then, at each movement, the fish starts flopping around -- just like a real fish. Our black cat, Salem, goes absolutely nuts for it. He has never gotten tired of it yet, and it's by far his favorite cat toy. If your cat pounces on it, it will start moving. This is the carp model, but you can also get this toy in clownfish, rainbow trout or red carp versions. Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip, $11 (originally $20) $11 at Amazon

Mophie universal wireless charge pad (Photo: Amazon) If you've been jonesing for a wireless charger but don't want to spend a fortune, do we have a sale for you. This universal wireless charge pad from Mophie can charge Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel and other Qi compatible mobile devices with ease. The pad is nonslip for optimal wireless charging, and with 15 watts of power, it charges faster than many other kinds of chargers. Get this stylish universal wireless charger today. Mophie universal wireless charge pad, $28 (down from $50) $28 at Amazon

CGK Unlimited 4-piece king-size sheet set (Photo: Amazon) This set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all made of the highest quality double-brushed microfiber yarns. The sheets are incredibly soft, cool and breathable, making them perfect for any room in your home. The sheets have deep pockets and fit mattresses up to 16-inches tall. Get the quality of expensive sheets at a budget-friendly price. CGK Unlimited 4-piece king-size sheet set, $30 (down from $50)

$30 at Amazon