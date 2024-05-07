Kelly Osbourne Says One Thing Kills 'Romance' in Relationships

Kelly Osbourne draws some hard lines in her relationships, and there's at least one she's adamant against crossing. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the former reality TV star opened up about what she believes are the biggest "romance" killers.

"There are certain rules like bathroom etiquette, you have to have it in your relationship," she said. "One of my No. 1 rules is I don't want to know when you need to use the bathroom." Osbourne went on to say, "As far as I'm concerned, nobody poops, because when you break down that wall and you are having conversations about your day and while someone's pooping, the romance is gone," later adding that she feels "you've got to save something."

Osbourne has been dating Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson since early 2022. The two are parents to one child — a son, Sidney — whom they welcomed at the end of the same year.

"I'm a mom now, I love it. It's the best thing that has ever happened to me," she told E! News in September 2023. "It's scary as f— because you don't want to make a mistake." Kelly finally added, "Now my favorite thing is that he is, like, mom-obsessed, just where, if he sees me, he is reaching for me, and I love it."

Kelly first announced her pregnancy back in May 2022. She shared a sonogram photo and wrote, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"