Richard Simmons Shares First Voice Message in Years

Richard Simmons just gave his fans a huge surprise by dropping his first voice message in several years. On Monday, the 75-year-old fitness guru posted a video on YouTube, featuring an animated image of himself, and offering his fans a sweet message of encouragement.

"Hi everybody, it's Richard! Thank you so much for reading my messages," Simmons says in the clip. "Roses are red, violets are blue. Do you know how much I love you? Have a beautiful day. Bye for now." In the post's caption, Simmons added, "A little message to make you smile!"

Simmons also spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about his new message, telling the outlet, "I just wanted to thank everyone for their continued love and support." The new message was the first time fans have heard Simmons's voice in several years.

Simmons has been out of the limelight over the past few years but has been more communicative with his fans and online followers over the past year. One situation that brought him out of reclusion was the news that comedian and actor Pauly Shore is planning to make a biopic about his life, which Simmons has expressed displeasure over.

"I just read that a man that I don't know is writing my bio pic starring Pauly Shore," Simmons wrote in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), later adding that he's involved with the development of a separate film about his life. "I do not approve this movie. I am in talks with major studios to create my own bio pic with some help. Wait for this movie."

In response, Shore lamented that he "was up all night crying" over Simmons' position on the movie, and urged him to reconsider. "Let me know when you want me to come over with yummy food from Canters," Shore quipped, adding that he and his writing partner would love to stop by and "pitch" their idea to Simmons "in your living room."