You Probably Didn’t Know These 25 Foods Help Build Muscle

Building muscle happens when you find the balance between strategic strength training and an eating plan (that should include proper protein and healthy carbohydrates while limiting refined sugars, processed food, and artificial ingredients). However, that doesn’t mean you have to settle for the same salmon and kale for lunch and a dry chicken breast for dinner! Here’s a compilation of 25 muscle building foods that can add variety to your diet and help you sculpt those muscles into flex-worthy shape.

1. Oysters: Another seafood pick that offers the mineral zinc, oysters are rich in protein and help replenish muscles broken down from training.

2. Vinegar: Not only a nice pairing with your olive oil for salads, but when paired with carbohydrates, it acts as an agent to cause those carbs to be stored as muscle glycogen, rather than stored fat.

4. Green tea: Green tea is a wonderful antioxidant and diuretic that has also been linked to fat loss and improved blood circulation. A perfect substitute for coffee when in muscle mode!

4. Eggs: A whole egg is a perfect pick for a protein punch. And don’t get rid of the yolk! When trying to build muscle, the yolk contains beneficial nutrients worthy of consumption. We’re currently salivating over these 11 incredible egg recipes.

5. Broccoli: Not only is broccoli low in calories and filling, it also contains a significant amount of soluble fiber, which aids in fat loss. Who doesn’t love a fat loss bonus?!

6. Chocolate milk: Another option containing the slow-digesting protein, casein, chocolate milk has been touted as not only a great post-workout recovery drink, but a good source of necessary carbs.

7. Almonds: These nuts stack up high when it comes to fiber and protein in comparison to most nut options. They also contain vitamin B, a vitamin linked to energize metabolism.

8. Raspberries: Raspberries contain the most fiber of all berries. A fiber-filled diet is imperative for proper digestion and muscle sculpting. The antioxidants can also help regulate metabolic rates and insulin sensitivity.

9. Avocados: Packed with monounsaturated fat, the “good” fat, avocados can help eliminate weight from the midsection while containing a host of 20 different essential nutrients.

10. Quinoa: An option over grains that is high in amino acids, which sets it apart from most carbohydrates in your diet.

11. Apples: Offering electrolytes, carbs and fiber, apples are a great post-workout snack and option for adding muscle mass to your physique.

12. Spinach: Not only known as a superfood, the calcium in spinach can help to relax muscles and prevent cramping during muscle training intervals.

13. Mussels: Just say yes to seafood, and especially these muscle-building mussels. High in protein and low in fat, mussels also contain B12, which is essential for active individuals.

14. Extra virgin olive oil: Another source of monounsaturated “good” fat, extra virgin olive oil is a great enhancement to your salads and vegetable servings when in muscle-building mode.

15. Oats: Oats are high in fiber, yet offer low sugar and carbohydrate options needed for lasting energy when muscle training. Look for whole rolled oats and avoid processed options.

16. Turkey: Turkey weighs in as one of the leanest meat options available. Packed with protein, turkey paired with vegetables can make for a hearty and muscle-friendly meal.

17. Carrots: Not only a source of vitamins, carrots are also rich in fiber and low in calories. They make an easy grab-and-go snack raw or can be cooked as a side dish with meals.

18. Cottage cheese: Also containing casein, cottage cheese additionally contains an average of 28 grams of protein in one cup! Choosing a low-fat cottage cheese is a great option provided it has not been supplemented with extra sugar or sodium.

19. Lentils: A perfect side dish with lean meats or vegetables, lentils offer fiber, protein, and slow-digesting carbohydrates most desirable when training to strengthen muscles.

20. Beets: Packed with natural nitrates, beets stand up to improve lasting performance when it comes to vasodilatation, or widening of blood vessels, which inhibits muscle growth.

21. Black beans: Don’t save these gems for taco night. Eating black beans provides you with vitamins B, K, C, and A, which are low in saturated fats. It’s a high protein and fiber food that is low in calories. Yes, please!

22. Salmon: One of these best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, salmon cannot be left off of any list for those who want to improve their physique. Look for wild salmon over farm-raised, which can be raised on corn and grain feed.

23. Venison: It may not be a meat that you come across often, but when you do, take advantage! Venison is high in iron and low in saturated fat and an excellent source of protein that packs flavor and nutrition.

24. Brown rice: A staple on most body builder diets, brown rice offers complex carbohydrates which lead to lasting energy for athletes. Look for whole grain options when shopping for this staple.

25. Greek yogurt: With more than twice the protein of regular yogurt, Greek yogurt is a great source to turn to when focused on muscle enhancement. Just be careful to avoid Greek yogurt with artificial colors, added sugars, and artificial ingredients. Greek yogurt also contains casein, a slow digesting milk protein to help keep you feeling full longer.

Don’t let your meals become boring — add some of these foods for a good variety and watch those muscles grow!