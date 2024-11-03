Scottish comedian Janey Godley has died after a number of years of struggling with ovarian cancer. According to BBC News, the comedian was receiving palliative end-of-life care after her cancer returned after first beating the disease in 2022. She was 63.

Godley’s daughter, comedian Ashley Storrie, confirmed her mother’s passing and shared some insights into her peaceful final moments.

“I wanted to tell you face to face because it felt very much what she would have wanted,” Storrie says in a video message. “She went peacefully and I want to say a big thank you to all the staff at the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice.

“Thank you so much for being there and for making a very, very scary moment peaceful and a nice transition,” she continued. “I believe in my heart of hearts that she felt every bit of love you sent to her. I think it kept her going, genuinely we got her longer because of all the support and the love in the world.”

Godley had announced her cancer had advanced and spread earlier in September, canceling her planned tour at the time.

“So it looks like this will be getting near the end of it – and it’s really difficult to speak about this and say it to people,” Godley said in a video posted to social media. “It is devastating news to know I’m facing end of life, but we all come to an end sometime. The overwhelming support has been amazing and I don’t know how long I’ve got left, before anybody asks.”

“She will be remembered for her legendary voiceovers of Nicola Sturgeon during the pandemic, her hilarious and outspoken comedy, but most of all for just being ‘Janey,’” her manager Chris David said in a statement.